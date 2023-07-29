‘Our speed is going to kill’: Morrison expecting continued improvement in 2023

MORRISON – The Morrison football team took a big step forward last season, improving from 1-7 the season before to a playoff-qualifying 5-5.

This year, it hopes to keep that momentum going.

With first-year head coach Nathan Vandermyde, an experienced lineup, and plenty of senior leadership, the Mustangs feel they’re ready for the next step.

[ Photos: Morrison football camp ]

“This year is going to be a good one, I believe. There’s a lot of tough opponents, we’re a smaller school, but we returned a lot [of players], so I’m looking forward to this year,” senior running back/safety Chase Newman said. “We had a lot of young kids [in 2021 and 2022]. We were young, we grew. We’ve got a lot of seniors this year, and I think that we’re a 7-2 team this year.”

“I think we’re able to build on that. Last year was a good season,” junior quarterback Colton Bielema said. “We made a lot of improvements, we’re going to get better this offseason and do better this year.”

As a first-year starter at quarterback, Bielema has some big shoes to fill. Last year, the Mustangs were led by Danny Mouw, a second-team all-TRAC West pick on both sides of the ball. In 2022, Mouw went 65-for-114 passing with 14 touchdowns and one interception. His 1,180 passing yards was the second-highest single-season total in program history.

The Morrison football team goes through workouts during a camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

But now, it’s Bielema’s turn. And Vandermyde has complete confidence in him.

“Colton Bielema will be coming in as the quarterback. He’s been behind Danny Mouw the past two years, so it’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but he’s a great kid, smart kid,” Vandermyde said. “He’s picking up on the offense, he’s known the offense for the past two years, so I have high hopes for him.”

With three of the top offensive weapons returning, and all but two starters back, Bielema should have plenty of help this year.

Morrison welcomes back Newman, an honorable mention 1A IHSFCA all-state pick and second-team all-TRAC West RB, who rushed for 327 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, and caught 28 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns last year.

It also returns sophomore running back Brady Anderson, who racked up 660 yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 carries, and caught five passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns last season as a freshman.

Senior Carson Strating, a first-team all-TRAC West linebacker and honorable mention running back, is back as well. He rushed for 588 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries last season.

With so much speed at the skill positions, the Mustangs hope to create consistent matchup problems.

“I think our speed’s going to be what most people struggle with, our speed is going to kill,” Strating said. “I think our speed is going to be the strongest part of our offense. And on defense, we’re going to be fast and strong.”

“We’re going to have speed, so our outside game is going to be really, really fast,” Newman said. “And our passing is going to be right there, too.”

The Morrison football team goes through workouts during a camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

So far, the coaching transition has been a smooth one for the Mustangs. As a former assistant coach, the players already know Vandermyde well.

“It’s been great. He’s been in the program for quite some time now, and he played college himself at North Central, so he’s a great football mind,” Newman said. “I’m looking forward to this year.”

“It’s been great,” Bielema said. “He’s a great coach, and we all love him.”

Every year, there’s tough competition in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference – on both sides. This year, the Mustangs expect Princeton and Rockridge to be their toughest opponents, but they know they’ll need to be ready for everyone.

“It’s a tough schedule. We’ve got some big bruisers on the schedule that are tough year in, year out,” Vandermyde said. “Princeton is a perennial playoff team that’s been really good in the Three Rivers, Rockridge is always tough. Practically every single team presents their own challenges. It’s going to be a tough schedule.”

“[We want to] win the conference. I think a big one is to end up beating Princeton in Week 2 – that’s a goal that we’re looking forward to, and a lot of us are excited for it,” Newman said. “A lot of people are counting us out right now, but I think we have a real great chance to win that one. And another goal is make a run in the playoffs. That’s our big goal right there.”

Morrison hosts Mendota for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at E.M. “Bud” Cole Field.