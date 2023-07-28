Polo looking to build on strong finish in 2022

Last season was one of exponential growth for the Polo Marcos. Now, they hope to keep building from there.

After starting 2022 with several questions marks following their second straight Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship, the Marcos came out of the gate a bit slowly.

But in both of their losses through the first four weeks, they found something to hang their hats on. Against Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio in the season opener, it was an 8 1/2-minute touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Against rival Milledgeville in Week 4, it was a new direction on offense.

[ Photos form Polo football camp ]

Polo won the rest of its regular-season games, then made a run to the I8FA state semifinals for the third straight season before losing on the final play of the game to eventual champion West Central.

“I don’t think many people watching us Week 1 would’ve thought we would be one play away from going to Monmouth again [to play in the state championship game], but our kids really dealt with adversity well last year, and matured a huge amount in that 12-week schedule,” Polo coach Ted Alston said. “The nice thing is we have a lot of big contributors coming back this year who have matured even more – physically matured, mentally matured – and become our leaders.”

The biggest improvement as the season wore on was in the trenches. With the offensive and defensive lines decimated by losses to graduation after the 2021 season, the Marcos were looking to a lot of inexperienced players stepping into key roles up front.

But that group got better and better each week, and by the end of the season was paving the way for a 2,000-yard rusher in Sauk Valley Media Player of the Year Brock Soltow and a 900-yard rusher in Avery Grenoble.

Polo football players run through drills Wednesday, July 27, 2023 during a camp at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)

The only senior in that group last year was Waylon Harris, so now the lines look to be a strength from Day 1 this fall.

“Our offensive line last year was key. We lost a lot of seniors from the year before, and we weren’t very big, but you don’t really need size in eight-man – it’s more about speed – and we just kept getting better,” senior Landen Brooks said. “And we return pretty much everyone from that offensive line besides one guy, and I think we’ve already got that one spot filled, so if we continue with what we’ve got going and our guys can step up like they did last year in the playoffs and continue to play like we did at the end of last year, we should be good.”

The playoff run was even more impressive considering Grenoble suffered a knee injury the day before the first-round game. The loss of their standout running back/linebacker would have played mind games with some teams, but not the Marcos; they rallied around their fallen leader and used it as fuel for their playoff run.

One of the players who stepped up when Grenoble went down was Delo Fernandez, who had some huge touchdown runs in the postseason last year and provided a strong second option after Soltow.

Polo football players run through drills Wednesday, July 27, 2023 during a camp at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)

Fernandez believes that strong finish to 2022 will pay dividends right from the start in 2023.

“I think we’re going to start off really strong. We’re going to know our offense a little better. I feel good about our team this year,” he said. “I feel really confident in my team to be able to fill in the spots that we lost seniors from last year.”

The offense started clicking after the switch at halftime against Milledgeville in Week 4. Soltow started taking the direct snap in a Wildcat formation, and he would either hand it off to Grenoble or keep it himself. Cayden Webster was able to move to a halfback position and serve as a lead blocker, and Polo started to find its rhythm, scoring 60 points or more in each of the last three weeks of the regular season.

That has the Marcos thinking big once again this fall.

“We’ve got tons of confidence. After our losses [last season], we were kind of stuck and didn’t really know what to do. Then we got a new offense going and picked up some big wins along the way,” Brooks said. “We went into the semifinals against the best team – they won the state title – and played a very good game, played them very close, right down to the final seconds. I think that will just continue into this year.”

Soltow led the area in rushing by a wide margin last season, as his 2,407 yards were 800 more than the next back, and his 39 touchdowns were 15 more than the next player. He also ended up throwing for 202 yards and four touchdowns after the offensive change.

Fernandez finished with 327 yards and four scores, and Noah Dewey is also back and looking for a bigger role after a touchdown run and a touchdown catch last year. Both Fernandez and Dewey were on the Class 1A 4x100-meter state championship relay team for Forreston-Polo this past spring, as well as the fifth-place 4x200 relay. Dewey and Soltow ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay team in Charleston.

Polo football players run through drills Wednesday, July 27, 2023 during a camp at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)

With such success the direct result of hard work, it’s no wonder the Marcos have put in the time and effort this offseason to try and improve.

“It’s been a good summer for us. I think we’ve got nice depth, we’ve got good skill, we’ve got all of our linemen except one coming back on each side of the ball, and whenever you can have that experience, that’s going to help,” Alston said. “There’s a couple kids we have to replace that are going to be tough to replace, but hopefully our kids are up for that and do all right with that. I think we’ll be pretty competitive.”

The key to that will be hard work day in and day out, according to the players.

“It’s just showing up to practice everyday with the mindset to get better,” Fernandez said. “We just have to stay focused, keep at it.”

“Showing up to practice everyday and giving it your all, really, that’s the key,” Brooks added. “If you’re dogging it in practice, you’re going to dog it in the game, and you can’t continue doing that if we want to win. If you show up to practice and you want to get better, we’ll get better. Our mindset is state championship all the way. State championships are always fun to get, even if you’ve gotten some previously, so we want to keep working hard and adding those.”