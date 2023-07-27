Experience should help Milledgeville fill big shoes

This season’s Milledgeville football roster will look fairly similar to last year, with a few key differences.

While the Missiles lose only six players off last year’s squad, they were big pieces of the puzzle that led Milledgeville to a 7-4 record and an I8FA first-round playoff victory for the second straight season.

The biggest shoes to fill were left by top receivers Kacen Johnson and Bryce Aude, running back Kolton Wilk, and two-way lineman Eric Ebersole, a three-year varsity starter.

But dual-threat quarterback Connor Nye is returning this fall for his third season as a varsity starter, and he believes that the experience some of the younger players got in 2022 will help fill the void left by those key skill players.

“We had a lot of underclassmen that played last year, a lot of freshmen that played, so they have a lot of experience,” Nye said. “We don’t have very many freshmen this season, but the sophomore class has really stepped up a lot. Hopefully that helps take care of the spots of some of the key players that we lost.”

Nye ran for 933 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, and also threw for 1,344 yards and 26 TDs, with only four interceptions.

Milledgeville defenders tackle a ball carrier during the Missiles' camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Ty Reynolds – treynolds@shawmedia.com)

Head coach Jason Wroble says it’s Nye’s leadership through the offseason that has allowed him to take the next step in his development.

“I think having a kid like Conner who’s had a ton of experience has really helped. As a sophomore he just played offense, and he was real green; last year he played both sides of the ball. And now he’s become a good leader for us,” Wroble said. “I think the big thing is the kids realize what our expectations are, as far as performance in the season, and also performance in the weight room and performance on the practice field. Those older guys, having that expectation, are passing it on to the younger kids, and everybody’s coming out and working hard.”

Senior lineman Bruce Raymond believes that meeting those expectations was easier because of the experience the younger players got last year, as well as the Missiles having two years of eight-man football under their belts.

“It’s definitely a lot easier on our mindsets, just being able to know what’s coming. Eight-man was just something that we had never done before my freshman year, but now that we’ve got our feelers in, it’s definitely a lot easier on us,” Raymond said. “We’ve got a decent amount of guys coming back from last year; we lost good players, but we definitely have had a lot of guys come in to try and fill those spots. The freshmen last year, they’re going to help us a lot. They got good reps on scout team and on the field, and they’re definitely going to help us this year.”

Added production from some fresh faces will be welcome by Wroble and his staff. Wilk had 832 yards rushing and 136 yards receiving with 13 total touchdowns, and also returned a kickoff for a score. Johnson had two kickoff return TDs and three punt returns to the end zone, and had 40 catches for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns. Aude bounced back after missing the end of his junior season with an injury to provide solid defense in the secondary and a consistent set of hands for Nye as a receiver.

Milledgeville coach Jason Wroble (right) instructs his players during the Missiles' camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Ty Reynolds – treynolds)

But Wroble sees several potential successors at the skill positions, and has liked the effort put forth by his players throughout the offseason.

“We always try to have the mentality of ‘next man up,’ and I think we have some young guys who are ready to step up. I don’t know if we’re going to have the breakaway speed that we had last year, and the hands on the perimeter with Kacen and Bryce and Kolton, but I think we have some nice pieces,” Wroble said. “Konnor Johnson is a sophomore, but he got a lot of time last year as a freshman. Micah Toms-Smith, he played last year as a sophomore quite a bit, had some quality time, and I think he’s going to step in there nicely. And Spencer Nye, Connor’s little brother, he’s worked real hard in the weight room, he’s a kid that just has a nose for the football, a tough, scrappy kid like Connor. You look at him and he’s not big and imposing, but man, he plays hard and has that grit.

“So I think we’ve got some nice pieces back – we’ve got some big shoes to fill, for sure – but I’m excited about our younger kids being able to fill those shoes.”

Connor Nye believes hard work in the weight room and the attitude his team plays with is key for the younger guys stepping up and filling in.

“We just play hard, that’s what we do. We don’t give up, don’t look back. Obviously the outcome is the outcome, but we just play tough until that last whistle to finish games,” he said. “We’ve been hitting the weight room a lot, we’ve had a special coach come in and he’s really helped us lift weights better, and a lot of kids have gotten stronger because of that. I think just that is going to help.”

A Milledgeville player throws a pass during the Missiles' camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Ty Reynolds – treynolds@shawmedia.com)

The schedule is also a friendly one for the Missiles. They start with five homes games in the first six weeks of the season, with the lone away game just a short 13-mile trip down the road to visit rival Polo. With Peoria Quest taking over Aquin’s schedule and having to play all road games, Milledgeville will have six games at Floyd Daub Field this fall, including last year’s state runner-up Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio in Week 6.

The Missiles also have a pair of long road trips to Pawnee and Decatur for Saturday games in Weeks 7 and 8 to go with the short drive to Polo.

Milledgeville again looks to be one of the top teams in eight-man football this season, but Raymond knows the players can’t sit back and expect to win because of what they’ve done in the past.

“We’ve just gotta rep, work hard, be physical,” he said. “We have to get in the mindset that we’re not better than anybody else, we’ve got to go out and work your butt off and get better than everybody else.”