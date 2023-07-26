Joliet Central, Plano take the field at Morris 7-on-7

MORRIS – Joliet Central’s football team is rebuilding, but the blocks seem to be showing signs of coming together.

The Steelmen took the field at Morris on Tuesday in a 7-on-7 against the hosts, their JV team and Plano. Lincoln-Way Central originally was scheduled to participate but did not because of injuries the Knights suffered last week during a full-contact scrimmage.

Joliet Central coach Thomas Hart was pleased with the way his team looked on both sides of the ball. After getting their feet wet with a competition against the Morris JV, the Steelmen showed marked improvement against Plano and the Morris varsity.

“We got better today,” Hart said. “This is the best turnout of players we’ve had since I have been the coach. We have had about 32-35 kids coming every day to our workouts, and that’s a lot for us. When I started three years ago, the first workout I had we had four kids in the weight room. The program is growing, and it looks like we’ll be able to field a team on all three levels for the first time in a while.”

The Steelmen also will be aided by the addition of veteran offensive coordinator Jerry Blew, who had a long tenure at Chicago Mt. Carmel and brings his knowledge and experience to Joliet Central.

“We’re very lucky to have Jerry with us,” Hart said. “He’s been coaching longer than I have been alive, so he brings a lot of experience.”

Hart said that his team will rely on the talent of quarterback Paul Slick and receivers Christian Smith and Jamari Straughter, among others, to keep the chains moving and linebackers Guiness Goin and Avery Carter to anchor the defense.

Plano, however, is not in rebuilding mode. The Reapers feature 23 seniors on their roster, and coach Rick Ponx has liked what he has seen so far this summer.

“We’ve had about 24 kids coming to the 7-on-7′s,” he said. “This is the first year that we have done any 7-on-7′s, and the kids have done well. We are changing our offense significantly this year, so we needed to get out to these and see what we can do against good competition.

“We’ve played some good competition. We played West Aurora, Wheaton Academy, Kaneland and now Morris and Joliet Central. All schools that are bigger than us and have a lot of speed. Our kids seem to have made the adjustment.

“It’s nice that we have 23 seniors to lead this group, especially with the changes we’ve made. They have been around the game and can absorb new knowledge, like the new language we are using on the offense, and help the younger players understand.”

Plano quarterback Armando Martinez starts a play during the 7-on-7 scrimmage on Tuesday in Morris. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media/Dean Reid)

Ponx said that the main focus of the offense will be running back Waleed Johnson, who he said has drawn interest from several Division II colleges. Also, quarterback Armando Martinez doubles as an inside linebacker on defense and will add a physicality to the running game.

“Sometimes Armando throws like a linebacker,” Ponx said. “But more often he actually has a real nice touch on the ball and throws some good passes. We’re definitely excited about the season ahead.”