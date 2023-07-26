Amboy co-op returns all but one senior from I8FA state runner-up team

AMBOY – The standard for the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football team has always been high. The last two seasons only solidify that.

After reaching the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state semifinals two seasons ago, and nabbing a runner-up finish at state last season, the Clippers are riding high.

This year, they’ll have the same championship mentality as always – and, as they aim for the I8FA state title once again, almost the exact same team.

With the exception of quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer – a 2021 I8FA All-State selection in his last fully healthy season – and a handful of newcomers, it’s the same group as last year.

Because of that, expectations are as high as they’ve ever been.

[ Photos: Amboy football camp ]

“We obviously have very high expectations for this year. We only lost one senior,” said senior tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine, an I8FA All-State pick in 2022. “It was a pretty important senior to lose being our starting quarterback, Tucker Lindenmeyer, but our expectations are the same as they were last season, and we are very far from satisfied.”

“Our confidence has gotten higher since we made it so far last year with only one senior,” said junior Eddie Jones, who takes over for Lindenmeyer as the starting quarterback this year. “We lost a big part of our team in Tucker, but I feel like we’re going to do a lot better, and we’re hungry for more and we all want more. We want to get to state again this year.”

An Amboy co-op player runs the football during camp Monday, July 24, 2023 at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

In addition to the all-stater Blaine, the Amboy co-op returns its top two rushers: halfback Landon Whelchel and fullback Quinn Leffelman. It also brings back an experienced and talented offensive line.

A unanimous all-North 2 Division pick at tight end and first-teamer at defensive end, Blaine caught 46 passes for 1,191 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022. He also rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and racked up 98 tackles, 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last year.

Whelchel, a second team all-North 2 Division pick at running back and linebacker, rushed for 1,451 yards and 18 touchdowns on 182 carries last year, and racked up 119 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss.

Leffelman, a second-team all-North 2 Division pick at defensive end and honorable mention at fullback, rushed for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns on 132 carries, added 109 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, and racked up 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

The high number of returning players has the Clippers feeling confident. There’s a ton of pre-existing team chemistry and knowledge of the offensive and defensive schemes to build on.

All of that could take them far this year.

Amboy co-op coach Scott Payne talks to the players as they run through drills Monday, July 24, 2023 during a camp at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“It does a lot for our confidence. These guys know that everyone’s back, and I think it gives us a really good shot,” Clippers coach Scott Payne said. “They all know the offense, defense, so coming into camp week and doubles, we’re already a couple steps ahead. They’ve been in the program for three years now, because most of them started as sophomores, so it helps a lot having all these guys coming back. It’s a great thing to have.”

With all but one senior returning, the lineups should remain largely unchanged. But that doesn’t mean everything will stay the same.

A pair of juniors and a sophomore could be in line for more playing time this year.

“We’ve got a couple juniors coming in. [DB/RB] Ed Fry, [LB/RB] Brayden Klein, they were sophomores last year, they’ll be juniors now,” Payne said. “And we’ll be moving up a sophomore, Cody Winn, who we think can provide some good playing time at defensive back and wide receiver. We’ve got some good juniors that are going to help out a lot, I think, and that’s always great to have, is have some backups.”

“Cody Winn. He’s going to be our defensive guy this year. He’s going to be a sophomore,” Blaine said. “We’re really excited about him. He got to play a little defensive back in the playoffs last year, and he did well. We’re expecting him to do really good things this season.”

Amboy co-op football players run through drills Monday, July 24, 2023 during a camp at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Last year, when Lindenmeyer was sidelined for six games with a hamstring injury, the Clippers were forced to turn to Jones. The then-sophomore proved to be up to the challenge, passing for over 400 yards and nine touchdowns, while leading them to a 4-2 record in his starts.

Now that he’s the full-time starter, Payne and Blaine are excited to see what he can do.

“I can’t wait to see how he is this year. Eddie did a phenomenal job last year in the games that he played for us,” Payne said. “He’s a year older, he’s been in the weight room all summer, he’s gotten bigger and quicker. I think Eddie’s going to have a great year, and he’ll do a great job of running the offense for us.”

“I feel great about him taking over, because he has that experience from last year,” Blaine said. “He played for half the season, did great, so we’ve already played around him, and we’re ready to do it again.”

Jones is feeling confident, too, after handling himself well in those six starts last season. He feels to ready to lead the team in 2023.

“It helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s not like I’m coming in here with no experience,” Jones said. “I’ve played varsity quarterback, like six games, and I’m ready to play QB this year.”

In the eight-man football field, there’s always going to be some tough competition. Unity Christian (formerly Decatur Lutheran), Polo and Milledgeville should be some of the toughest opponents this year.

“Our schedule, it’s no easy task. We open up against, they used to be Decatur Lutheran, now they’re Unity. They have a very good running back back, and obviously, we’ve got Polo, Milledgeville, they’re both always good every year, well-coached teams,” Payne said. “And then we’ve got Cambridge, they’re a very well-coached team, too. There’s going to be a lot of competition. I think it’s wide open this year, anybody can win it this year. There’s a lot of good football teams out there, and it should be a fun, exciting year.”

“A game that I’m looking out for is Polo, Week 9, for sure. We’ve got a long way to go until then, but Polo, great coach, they’ve got Brock Soltow coming back. They’re a great, well-rounded team, so we’re looking forward to that game,” Blaine said. “Week 1, Decatur as well. That’s who we’re preparing for now. They have Lleyton Miller – he was one of the best running backs in the league last year – so we’re looking forward to that game as well.”