Newman more comfortable, confident going into LeMay’s second season

Last season was a bit of a learning curve for the Newman Comets. This season, they feel like they’re ahead of the curve.

With a brand new head coach bringing in a different offensive system in 2022, Newman’s players were forced to learn a lot of new things in a short amount of time last summer.

Now with a year in coach Mike LeMay’s system under their belts, the Comets are looking to hit the ground running next month.

[ Photos from Dixon-Newman-Sterling 7-on-7 at Roscoe Eades Stadium ]

“It’s a lot more comfortable. We have a lot of our offense and defense down now,” senior Mac Hanrahan said. “We changed a lot last year, so it feels a lot more comfortable this summer because we know what we’re doing. We’re not learning everything new all at once now, so it’s a lot of just fine details and tuning everything up for the season.”

LeMay was hired at the end of March 2022, and he went right to work last offseason getting the players up to speed. A former Comet himself, LeMay knew the “Blue Machine” tradition, but also brought in some new ideas after spending a decade as a defensive coach at Sterling High School.

Everybody involved knew it was going to be an adjustment, but the Newman players picked it up quickly and steadily improved throughout the season. That has served as a foundation for this offseason.

“We’re picking up right where we left off. Last year, we were trying to get into the swing of things with a new coach and a new offense and everything,” senior Carter Rude said. “We’ve been working all throughout the winter, going over film, going over new plays and formations. Right after school ended last year, we got into some lifting, some practices – not full contact, but the guys were still going in and working as a team.

“Last year was just a lot of learning all the new stuff. This year, we’re acclimating a lot better to it.”

A Newman defender tries to break up a pass against Dixon during 7-on-7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

LeMay liked the growth he saw last season. After a 2-2 start, the Comets won three of their final five games to qualify for the playoffs. And even though they lost in the first round against Rockridge, it has been a strong springboard into the offseason.

“To be expected, with all the changes and nuances that were coming in last year, we’re more comfortable now. We’ve really made some big-time strides this summer, and it’s really pleasing to see that the kids are really picking up on stuff,” LeMay said. “They’re asking the right questions, which is always good. We did a lot of stuff during the school year, too, when we could, like classroom sessions and absorbing stuff, and it’s showing; when we can get out on the field and practice stuff, it’s working.”

Newman enters 2023 looking for some new faces to step up at the skill positions. Four of the six leading rushers graduated, including top backs Nolan Britt (414 yards) and Hunter Luyando (336 yards), as well as quarterback JJ Castle (188 rush yards, 595 pass yards). Top receivers Ayden Batten (21 caches, 409 yards), Britt (11 catches, 112 yards) and Gabe Padilla (11 catches, 69 yards; 130 rush yards) are also gone.

But returning backs like Carter Rude (237 yards) and Brady Grennan (234 yards) will have a veteran offensive line to run behind, and whoever takes over at QB will have Hanrahan (2 catches, 43 yards) and Isaiah Williams (5 catches, 59 yards) as weapons down the field.

That lineman group brings back all but three of the 11 players from last year’s roster, and the returning players got quite a bit of experience last fall. The Comets believe that building from the lines outward is a good formula for their attack.

“Since we have such low numbers, it’s just nice to have a position area where we have some veterans in there,” Rude said.

“I like it a lot when we have experience on the lines,” Hanrahan added. “The skill guys, I think, are going to do pretty good this year. We have me and Isaiah both coming back as wide receivers; we both started to play a lot last year, so that’s pretty good. Everyone else is pretty good in their position, so I feel pretty good about that.”

A Newman quarterback throws a pass against Dixon during 7 on 7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Roscoe Eades Stadium. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

As the first day of practice gets closer, Newman’s players and coaches realize that they’re much farther ahead of where they were last year at this point. Instead of trying to implement new things, the Comets are honing the skills they’ve already picked up under the coaching staff heading into LeMay’s second season at the helm.

“I think it’s just sharpening up all the areas that we’re not totally ready in,” Rude said, about the key to being ready for Week 1 at the end of August. “We’re still going over things, fine-tuning everything, working on special teams, things like that. We just need to sharpen up the edges and we’ll be fine.”

Hanrahan said the biggest difference in Week 1 this year will be the comfortability the Comets have in their aerial attack, something they were still adjusting to at the start of last season.

“I think most people are expecting our run game, but I really think that our passing game is a lot better this year, and I think that we’ll be able to come out and do both, mix the run and the pass right from the start,” he said.

LeMay knows that Newman has some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball, but with the experience in the trenches and some returning starters at the second and third levels of the defense, he feels that the skill positions will come along quickly and the Comets will be ready to play their usual hard-nosed, physical brand of football right out of the gate.

“In many ways, certainly it’s a big deal that we lost some key guys. But we’ve got a lot of seniors that are going to be on the offensive line and defensive line, which is good. Our DBs in the back end, a lot of them are returning from last year, which is great. And we’ve got some key positions back at linebacker, which feels pretty good,” LeMay said. “But there are a lot of new guys stepping into roles, and they’ve been doing really well this summer, so I’m pleased with where we’re at, and excited to get going on August 7.”