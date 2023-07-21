Prairie Ridge’s Joseph Vanderwiel prepared to take over at quarterback

Prairie Ridge outside linebacker Joseph Vanderwiel got a good look at quarterback Tyler Vasey’s spectacular play last fall that helped the Wolves put up huge offensive numbers and reach the Class 6A state championship game against East St. Louis.

Vanderwiel, who played a position other than quarterback for the first time in his career, was amazed by Vasey’s ability to stay upright and turn nothing into something.

Vasey got stronger throughout the regular season and playoffs, shattering the IHSA single-season rushing record with 3,878 rushing yards and leaving the Wolves program with one of the most memorable seasons in IHSA history.

[ Anchored by experienced line, Prairie Ridge expects defense to rebound in 2023 ]

“Just seeing how fast he ran the offense and his footwork was amazing,” Vanderwiel said. “It was crazy to watch him play and make all those big plays. He knew the offense just as well the coaches did, and that’s really important for any quarterback.”

Vanderwiel, after playing quarterback as a freshman and sophomore at the lower levels, is excited to take over for Vasey, who will play football and baseball at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“He’s a natural leader, so it’s really nice to have him on this side of the ball this year. We have a lot of faith in him.” — John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge senior lineman on Joe Vanderwiel taking over at quarterback

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp knows the Wolves are in good hands.

“He was playing quarterback on the Junior Wolves pretty much all his life, so this is nothing new to him,” Schremp said. “Joey knows the offense. He got very few reps last year in games, but throwing him in at practices, you would tell him to go out there, and he knew it [the offense] right away.

“I already told Joey, ‘You’re not going to be Tyler Vasey, and neither is anyone else we ever had.’ Everyone liked to compare Tyler to [Prairie Ridge graduate] Samson [Evans], but even those two were very different. We had three kids in mind that could play [quarterback.]. I think Joey, being a senior, kind of took the bull by the horns. When he got the opportunity, he started to run with it, and he’s doing a phenomenal job.

“We’re excited to have Joey at quarterback.”

Schremp said the Wolves, who run a triple-option offense, hope to throw the ball a little more this season.

Prairie Ridge’s Joseph Vanderwiel hands the ball off during summer football at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“Joey throws the ball very well, so we’re going to take advantage of that,” Schremp said. “Joey’s a smart kid. He reminds me a little bit of [former Prairie Ridge QB] Mason Loucks when he was running our offense. With Mason being a basketball player, he was really good at pitching and distributing the ball with his reads.

“Joey being a basketball player, too, I think he gets that distribution aspect of it. So it’s going to make our offense more tough to defend. Tyler and Samson wanted that ball in their hands at all times to make big plays. I think Joey will make big plays based off of his judgment skills, but he can run, too. He’s a pretty dynamic runner. He’s a pretty good-sized kid.”

Vanderwiel also will get to run the offense with his younger brother, sophomore Luke Vanderwiel, who is expected to be a big part of Prairie Ridge’s offensive backfield.

“The chemistry between us is there,” Vanderweil said. “It’ll be fun playing with him a lot, especially being on the same side of the ball.”

John Fallaw, one of the Wolves’ returning linemen, said Vanderwiel has stepped into his new role exceptionally well.

“He’s a big leader for us already,” Fallaw said. “It’s been impressive to see how fast he’s picked up our offense and how he’s implementing it into game situations. He’s a natural leader, so it’s really nice to have him on this side of the ball this year. We have a lot of faith in him.”

Vanderwiel said he isn’t looking too far ahead. He knows it will be tough to live up to the historic numbers of Vasey.

“It’s just taking it step by step, game by game,” Vanderwiel said. “Every single practice matters because it’s going to show up on the field at some point. ... We’re going to take it step by step and just aim to get better every single day.”

The Wolves open the season Aug. 25 at home against Jacobs. Prairie Ridge put up more than 43 points a game last season.

“It’s big shoes to fill, but overall as an offense, if we each get better game by game, that’s the biggest goal,” Vanderwiel said. “Everyone jells together really well on this team. We have great lines, and we have a lot of seniors who know what they’re doing.

“I can’t wait to get going.”