Fulton hopes to continue trend of success

The Fulton Steamers have fit in nicely in their first two seasons in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. Now, a new group of Steamers is out to prove they can follow up the success from the last two years.

After second-place finishes in the NUIC and back-to-back trips to the Class 1A quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022, Fulton lost big senior classes following both seasons. That leaves most of the starting spots open and needing to be filled by less-experienced players who didn’t get a lot of playing time in the past.

Bu this year’s squad takes some comfort in the fact that last year’s seniors were kind of in the same boat. Many of them had to wait their turn behind the players ahead of them, and they came out and found the same success when they got their chance in their senior season, matching the 9-3 record from 2021.

“We lost 19 seniors from last year, but coming into this year, we realize that a bunch of those seniors didn’t get a lot of playing time as juniors either, and they still performed well, so we believe that our seniors this year can come in and perform well, too,” senior Baylen Damhoff said.

[ Photos from Fulton football camp ]

Key losses from last year’s offense are quarterback Brayden Dykstra (1,583 yards passing, 16 touchdowns), running back Lukas Schroeder (812 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 12 TDs), running back/receiver/returner/defensive back Ryan Eads (646 rushing yards, 43 catches for 403 yards, 14 total TDs, kick-return TD, five interceptions), receiver Ethan Price (13 catches, 254 yards, 2 TDs), and first-team all-state lineman Braiden Damhoff, who also had 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a sack on defense.

Also on that side of the ball, lineman Zane Pannell (137 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries) and linebackers Conner Sheridan (132 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 INTs, 1 INT-return TD), Joel Ford (124 tackles, 19 TFL, 3 sacks) and Ben Fosdick (108 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 INTs) leave big shoes to fill.

And on special teams, honorable mention all-state kicker Endi Qunaj was a key weapon after hitting 45 PATs and seven field goals while booting 22 touchbacks.

“We’ve just got to fill in those spots, keep working to get better. We have to step and and fill in their spots, and try to play our best,” senior Trevor Tiesman said. “I think it does give us confidence to see those guys have that success. I think the guys we’ve got coming up are going to fill in spots pretty good. I think we’re pretty big this year, and the line has to really fill in; we lost our guy Braiden, he was our anchor, so those will be big shoes to fill. But I think our line’s going to be pretty good this year, and everywhere else, we’ve got some good players.”

Fulton football players run through drills during camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Steamers will have some big shoes to fill on the offensive and defensive lines this fall. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Longtime coach Patrick Lower likes what he’s seen so far this offseason. Now entering his 17th season as Steamers head coach, and 24th as a coach in the program, he’s seen a lot of strong classes come and go, and believes tradition is a big piece of Fulton’s success.

“I think it does set the tone. Hopefully with the success we’ve had the last few years, we can just kind of keep it rolling a little bit,” he said. “But a lot of young guys are going to have to prove themselves. We’ve got a lot of coaching to do and a lot of work to do, but our kids are very receptive to that and understand the process.”

Lower credits that to the continuity in the program.

“I think that comes from being here with some longevity and having basically the same assistants that we’ve had for all these years,” Lower said. “I always say the one thing I’m the most proud of is that since 1968, we’ve had four coaches at Fulton High School in football, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

That string started with Dale Giesler (1968-82), followed by Al Schuitema (1984-88) and Jim Proud (1983, 1989-2006). Darel Mensch started the trend of coaches staying for at least five seasons, coaching from 1955-58 and again from 1962-67.

Not only do the kids grow up in the program seeing how things are done before them, but they see what it takes to have success – and they’re eager to show what they can do and live up to those high expectations.

“I feel some hunger from the guys, and I just feel the idea that these kids know what to expect and know what we expect of them is big for us. We just kind of keep going with the tradition, and keep working hard and hopefully putting a good product out on the field every Friday night,” Lower said. “But really, just teaching the game of football and letting these kids understand, and now it’s their chance to kind of prove themselves, and we’re excited about that – and they are too.”

Fulton football players run through drills during camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

As a three-year starting receiver, Baylen Damhoff – who had 50 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns last fall – is one of the few guys returning this season with a lot of varsity experience. Along with his three years of varsity basketball, he’s comfortable in a leadership role as he enters his final year of high school.

“I played varsity my sophomore year, so I’ve learned a lot and can spread some wisdom to the younger players and help them out,” he said. “It does feel like we have to live up to expectations or people might let down on our class a little bit, and we don’t want to let that happen.”

Tiesman also returns after getting quite a few snaps last season, especially at defensive back. He says that instead of feeling pressure by Fulton’s tradition of success, this year’s team has used it as motivation to keep on winning.

“It means a lot to be the next group to keep it going,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep working hard on the field and in the weight room. We have to go into every game wanting to win and thinking we can win. We have to be confident; playing with confidence is key.”

And it all starts in the offseason, which has been going well.

“Our weight room attendance has been pretty good this year, we’ve had a lot of numbers in there. That’s going to be a big key for us, and getting everyone here; we can’t be missing these practices, because they’re important when the season comes,” Tiesman said.

“It starts in the weight room with our strength coach, Jared Wessels, who does a great job with the kids. We’ve been having good workouts this summer,” Lower said. “We don’t use too many of our contact days, just enough to kind of give them the taste of football, and then when we get started on August 7, they’ll be full go. We’re at about 55 kids, which is good for us – we always want more and we’ll always take more, but that’s pretty good for us.”

Fulton football players run through drills during camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Entering their third year in the NUIC, the Steamers are starting to feel comfortable in the league after seeing each team head-to-head at least twice. They’ve beaten every team in the NUIC at least once except for two-time defensing 1A state champion Lena-Winslow, which has defeated Fulton in both the regular season and the quarterfinals in each of the last two years.

But with past experience against now-familiar foes, the Steamers know what it takes to compete in arguably the best 1A conference in the state.

“It does give us a little more confidence, but I can definitely say that there are some things we’re not completely used to yet – like Lena’s run game, which is always so good. But I feel like we’ve gotten used to a lot of teams,” Damhoff said. “DuPec, we beat them last year in a really good game, and we’ve beaten Forreston in a couple of good games, too. I feel like over the last couple of years, we’ve gotten used to those teams’ physical styles, and that will help us this season.”