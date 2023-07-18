Rock Falls ready to rewrite narrative

Every high school football season offers a fresh start. For the Rock Falls Rockets, it can’t come soon enough.

After a winless 2022 campaign, they have everything to prove and everything to gain. And that’s what’s been fueling them all offseason.

“Everyone is going to be thinking it’s normal Rock Falls, but we’re going to show them this year is different,” senior running back/safety Kohle Bradley said. “We’ve just been working hard for this season. We’re going to make sure it pays off.”

“We’ve just gotta find a way to prove them wrong. All of the tough times we’ve had in the past years has built up to this, so here goes nothing. The season’s coming up,” senior quarterback/defensive back Vinnie Lombardo said.

[ Photos: Rock Falls football camp ]

An increase in numbers program-wide is a sign of progress for the rebuilding Rockets. With more competition in practices, they hope to field a much better team in 2023.

“I feel great about our chances of improving this year. Observations are a higher number of kids committing, more kids in the program. Just taking that step,” Rock Falls coach Kevin Parker said. “It’s just, in this conference, those things take time when you’re coming from the bottom. So we’re hoping to keep working hard and crawl out of the cellar of the conference.

“We have a lot of returning starters. A lot of these kids that are juniors this year, a handful of them were starting their freshman year on varsity. We’re taking another year in the maturation process of our program. We expect to have more improvements as our core, who are this year’s juniors, gets older and gets more experience.”

Rock Falls football players run through summer camp drills Monday, July 17, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Bradley and Lombardo are also expecting results this upcoming season. So far, they like what they’ve seen in the offseason.

“I think everything that we worked for in the offseason is going to pay off during the season, and that’s what our program’s really starting to figure out right now,” Bradley said. “And that’s why we’re going to kick this year off with a bang.”

“I think with the amount of work we’ve put in this summer, it’ll be a better outcome,” Lombardo added.

Every year, there’s tough competition in the Big Northern Conference. This year is no exception, with Stillman Valley and Byron looming large in the first two weeks.

“I don’t know how it can get much better, especially with us starting off with Byron and Stillman Valley,” Parker said. “When you’re trying to create a program and then you’re playing the state’s best for decades, it’s hard to get around that. But we have to be smart enough, we have to work hard enough to be able to work around those situations, and get our wins when we can.”

Ultimately, the Rockets share the same goal as every team: making the playoffs. But Parker knows it will be a process to get there.

“Really, our team goals are just to get better. When you want to start throwing out things like playoffs and stuff like that, you want to take the first steps,” Parker said. “You can’t run until you take steps, and when you’re coming from a winless season, we’ve gotta take steps. If we have a chance to sneak into the playoffs, that would be wonderful for us, and that would be a great goal.”