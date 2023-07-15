AFC ready to build on successful 2022

Things really turned around for the Ashton-Franklin Center football team last fall. Now, a new group of Raiders is looking to build on it.

Gone are 11 seniors who helped take a team that hadn’t had a full varsity season since 2019 to the playoffs for the first time since 2005. They accounted for more than 2,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in the Raiders’ wide-open offense, and will be tough to replace.

But while AFC brings back just a handful of juniors and seniors this season, lots of the younger players got to experience that success in 2022.

“I feel like the people who came back are pretty comfortable, because it’s the same coaching staff and the same style and players. I think that’s comforting, and I think that’s going to help a little bit come Week 1,” senior halfback Daniel Bevan said.

Ben Mershon enters his third season as AFC’s coach, and he feels like the success experienced last fall, coupled with the comfort level of the players in his system, is a good mix for continuing to build the program.

“I’m very comfortable, and I think they’re pretty comfortable with me too; they know what to expect,” Mershon said. “But last year and this year are two different worlds. It’s a lot different, and numbers are going to be a little lower, so we’re really, really young. We’re going to have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, with a few juniors and handful of seniors.”

AFC football players run through drills during a summer camp practice Friday, July 14, 2023 in Franklin Grove. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The main contributor coming back is Logan Mershon. After finishing with 313 rush yards, 194 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a freshman running back last season, he will move to quarterback this fall to replace the now-graduated Carson Rueff, who threw for 2,276 yards and 34 TDs, and ran for 539 yards and four scores in 2022.

Logan Mershon believes a fast start will go a long way this season.

“Last year was a big confidence-booster after a couple of rough seasons before that. We lost a lot of people [for this year], so I think that’s going to hurt us a little bit, but if we have a good Game 1, I think we’ll be back and confident. We’d be able to see that we can still win even without those guys, so I think we’ll be better,” he said. “I think our confidence will just be better for everyone as we go along, get more used to hitting. We have a lot of new people – not as many as we lost – but those guys, if they get going into everything and play well, I think we’ll be pretty well off.”

With receivers Lane Koning (906 yards, 19 TDs), Zane Murphy (626 yards, 10 TDs) and Auden Polk (424 receiving yards, 165 rush yards, 4 TDs) also gone, look for the Raiders to rely on the run game a little more this fall.

And not only was that senior class good on the field, the leadership those players showed in practice and the locker room was also valuable for the younger guys. One of the biggest lessons was to not let negative plays affect the next one.

“We learned that we just have to push through whatever happens. We can’t get hung up on the last play, you’ve just got to keep going and play hard every play,” Bevan said. “The key is going to be just staying confident and working as a team to keep pushing, not giving up when we start getting down.”

AFC’s Daniel Bevan sheds a block during drills on Friday, July 14, 2023. The team is looking to build off success from last year. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

With fewer players on this year’s team, Logan Mershon says the key is to make sure the Raiders are in better shape to handle a bit heavier workload.

“We lost a lot of people, so we obviously have to condition more because we won’t have as many people on the sideline. It’s just a lot of conditioning, getting into the weight room, getting people in shape. Hopefully it will lead to another good season,” he said. “We’ll just have to rely more on practice to get us back into it, and get everyone running their drills and their routes well. We have a big skill class, so that’ll help too, just get everyone a lot of reps and experience.”

After the success of last season – the Raiders lost their first two games, then bounced back to win six of their next seven before losing in the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs – coach Mershon sees a positive affect on his players’ attitudes and approach, and how they’re preparing for this fall.

“Last year, when we were pretty successful, the whole offseason before that, we had only two or three kids in the weight room regularly. This past year, we had about 10 every day. That’s a lot better, so they see it and I think they know if they put in the work, it’ll turn into wins,” he said. “I see their confidence; that want to win. They’re eager, they’re hungry. We’ve even had five or six new guys who have never played before come out for the team, so that’s a big help.

“We can’t replace the class we had last year; they were really athletic and really good leaders. But they set the tone and turned things around here in Ashton, and we’re going to move forward and hopefully that continues.”