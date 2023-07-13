Seneca opens its summer football camp looking to take the next step

The Seneca football program put together a magical campaign last fall, completing the regular season without a loss, claiming its third playoff berth since 2002 and earning the most wins in a season (10) for the program since 2000.

The Fighting Irish also were the Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North champions.

Seneca celebrated its first trip to the postseason since 2019 with a 48-20 victory over Winnebago in a Class 3A opener but lost the next week to Byron.

“Last season we made some really great memories and had a ton of fun, but the kids know we can’t rest on last year’s accomplishments,” Seneca head coach Terry Maxwell said. “They have all kept working to get better, and that’s why last year’s team had the success it did. This group is still hungry. They know we can still reach a higher level and they are putting in the time and effort to make that happen.”

Because of the early afternoon rains Wednesday, Seneca was forced to move its first day of summer camp indoors. Maxwell said the team was watching selected defensive film from last season and talking about improvements that will need to be made in that area this fall.

The Irish have two weeks of camp and will be playing in four or five games at a 7-on-7 at Clifton Central on Saturday that will also feature a linemen challenge. Maxwell said being a run-first team with the Power-T the 7-on-7s are mostly for the defense, but it also gives his offense a chance to work on some things as well.

“We have some key openings on both sides of the ball that will need to be filled,” Maxwell said. “We have a few seniors that have been in secondary roles either one or two years that we are hoping step up and grab those spots. We also have a solid group of juniors that will be hoping to push their way into starting spots as well. So, I guess from a coaching standpoint it’s nice to not only have a number of starters returning but also players that are going to be battling for spots as well.

Seneca will be part of the newly formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference with Dwight, Elmwood Park, Walther Christian, Ridgewood, Ottawa Marquette, St. Bede, and Westmont.

“It’s exciting for us for sure,” Maxwell said. “We are getting to keep our rivalry with Dwight, while also adding games with Marquette and St. Bede, which are schools most of the guys already have rivalries with in other sports. Then there is the challenge of the new teams we’ll face. We’ve started the process of finding video online and getting an idea of what these new opponents are going to try and do.”

The season-ending loss to Byron was a tough one but brought with it experience heading into this fall.

“[Byron] was a very physical team that got off the ball very well and never took a play off,” Seneca senior tight end and outside linebacker Lane Provance said. “They showed us the level we need to get to take that next step. We are doing what we can to work on those things, like getting stronger and faster, that hopefully will help us do that.”

Senior quarterback and safety Nathan Grant will return for his fourth year as the starting signal caller for the Irish. He said he feels it will be important to continue to strive to be a better leader.

“I have to get the team together more, be even more of a leader than I was last season,” Grant said. “Yes, we had a pretty good season last year, but we are all putting in the work to take the next step. I think even though it was a loss, we all took a lot from the playoff game with Byron and are using that to push us into this season.”

Chris Peura, a senior offensive guard and defensive lineman, feels the team getting stronger in the offseason will be a huge key late in games and late into the season.

“Like Lane said, we saw that to beat the elite teams we are going to have to be more physical all over the field,” Peura said. “We’ve been hitting the weight room very hard during the offseason because this year we want to be the team that doesn’t wear down.”