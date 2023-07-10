2023 IHSA football schedule release: Suburban Life’s top games to watch, week-by-week

With the release of the 2023 statewide football schedule, here are the top games week by week to watch in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Week 1

Lyons at Prospect, 7 p.m., Aug. 25

The Lions under head coach Jon Beutjer enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season, going 9-3 with a run to the Class 8A quarterfinals. Lyons brings back talented quarterback Ryan Jackson, a third-year starter, and Illinois recruit Eddie Tuerk anchors the line. Lyons swapped out Week 1 opponents from the Mid-Suburban East, with Prospect replacing Buffalo Grove. It doesn’t get any easier. Prospect went 9-2 last season and has won a combined 27 games over the last three full nine-game seasons under veteran coach Dan DeBoeuf.

Week 2

Nazareth at York, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1

York, coming off the first 9-0 regular season in program history and a Class 8A semifinals appearance, has beefed up its nonconference schedule with Glenbrook South preceding in Week 1. This is a prime rib of a Week 2 game with defending Class 5A champion Nazareth that should provide a good indication of what level these programs are at. Two of the premier junior defensive linemen in the state highlight this matchup. Nazareth’s Gabe Kaminski holds offers from the likes of Michigan and Notre Dame, York’s Joseph Reiff from Notre Dame and Iowa, among others.

Week 3

St. Charles North at Wheaton North, 7 p.m., Sept. 8

The DuKane Conference has emerged as one of the state’s elite leagues, and this conference opener features its top two teams from last season. St. Charles North won that game 22-21, Wheaton North’s only loss in DuKane play. The Falcons, 9-2 last year, are led by senior defensive end/linebacker Joe Barna, an Illinois recruit. Army recruit Jake Furtney, a defensive end, is among the headliners for the North Stars.

IC Catholic's KJ Parker stiff arms Princeton's Andrew Peacock (4) in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game. (Scott Anderson)

Week 4

Nazareth at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15

The Knights are newcomers to the Chicago Catholic League, providing plenty of new spicy matchups. How does a showdown between the defending Class 3A and defending Class 5A state champions sound? Some pretty darn good skill-position talent in this one, with Iowa recruit KJ Parker catching balls from Dennis Mandala for IC Catholic, and Nazareth countering with talented junior QB Logan Malachuk. Coincidentally, this is Nazareth’s second trip to Elmhurst in four weeks.

Week 5

Joliet Catholic at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22

St. Francis, like IC Catholic, will face quite a move up in class this fall joining the Chicago Catholic League. It doesn’t get much more challenging than a game with Joliet Catholic, 8-3 last season and a year removed from winning its 15th state title. St. Francis is led by third-year starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, and four-year starting linebacker Dom Beres. This game starts a nasty little three-game stretch for the Spartans, with IC Catholic and St. Rita following.

Week 6

Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m., Sept. 29

Crosstown matchup is always circled on these two calendars. Wheaton North has held the upper hand in recent years, winners of three straight rivalry games, but they’ve been by a grand total of six points, including 8-7 last year on Tyler O’Connor’s two-point conversion pass to Joe Barna. WW South is looking for a bounce-back season after going 3-6 last year.

Week 7

Glenbard West at York, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6

The Hilltoppers for a long time ruled the roost in the West Suburban Silver under head coach Chad Hetlet, but Mike Fitzgerald and the Dukes have crashed the party. York has won the last two meetings 12-10 and 17-13, both games decided in the final minutes, and went on to the Silver title last season. Glenbard West’s Julius Ellens is one of the state’s premier running backs, and he’ll surely be resuming acquaintances with York senior linebacker Cole Ostendorf, last year’s Silver Defensive Player of the Year.

Week 8

Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7 p.m., Oct. 13

While South Elgin has been the top dog in the Upstate Eight Conference recently, these two district rivals are next in line and consistent playoff teams the last few years. Matchups between these two can generally go either way, last year’s 7-6 Rams win a prime example. The man to watch in this one is Glenbard South senior receiver Cam Williams, a Notre Dame recruit and one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.

Week 9

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

The game for the Old Oaken Bucket, this series has been going on all the way back to 1935. Downers Grove North claimed the Bucket for the first time since 2006 last season with its 23-3 win at Carstens Field. The Trojans are coming off a resurgent 7-4 season, while the Red Devils are trying to bounce back from a 4-5 finish. Among those to watch in this one is Downers Grove North senior linebacker Cael Brezina, an Iowa State recruit.