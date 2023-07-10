2023 IHSA football schedule release: Sauk Valley’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA released its statewide football schedule for the 2023 season on Monday. Here are the top games to watch in the Sauk Valley Media coverage area this fall.

Week 1: Fulton (9-3 in 2022) at Forreston (8-5), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25

This matchup features two of the top teams in the NUIC since Fulton joined the league a couple of years ago. Both teams feature ground-and-pound offenses and hard-nosed defenses, and both had deep playoff runs ended last season by eventual 1A state champion Lena-Winslow.

Week 2: Dixon (6-4) at Oregon (2-7), 7 p.m. Sept. 1

These two Big Northern rivals clash at Landers-Loomis Field, as the Dukes look to continue their recent streak of playoff berths and the Hawks continue to rebuild in the second yer under head coach Broc Kundert. The Dukes have had the upper hand in this matchup the past few seasons, but the Hawks have held their own in recent games

Week 3: Rock Falls (0-9) at Dixon (6-4), 7 p.m. Sept. 8

The Rockets are looking to build their program under head coach Kevin Parker, and a strong showing against rival Dixon at A.C. Bowers Field early in the season would build some momentum and provide a solid foundation to keep moving forward.

Week 4: Rock Island (4-5) at Newman (5-5), 7 p.m. Sept. 15

The Rocks will play at Roscoe Eades Stadium for the second straight season, but this time they’ll be facing the Comets instead of the Golden Warriors. Rock Island’s potent offense against Newman’s stout defense should prove to be quite entertaining, as should the Comets’ smash-mouth ground game against the Rocks’ defensive front.

Week 5: Sterling (9-3) at Princeton (11-1), 7 p.m. Sept. 22

An intriguing matchup of perennial powers brings the 5A Golden Warriors to Bryant Field to take on the 3A Tigers. Both teams are coming off deep playoff runs, and both feature balanced offenses and tough defenses. The recent history of success and their longtime rivalry in the NCIC back in the day add a little more to this matchup.

Week 6: Amboy (10-3) at Milledgeville (7-4), 7 p.m. Sept. 29

Two of the top teams in the I8FA last season, their Week 3 game was an instant classic. The Clippers pulled out a 40-36 win, setting the tone for both teams to not only find success the rest of the season, but also put up plenty of points in the process.

Week 7: Quincy (8-3) at Sterling (9-3), 7 p.m. Oct. 6

The Golden Warriors won last year’s game 34-28 in Quincy, outscoring a potent passing attack by the Blue Devils and getting a few key stops. The rematch should be just as good, as Quincy has several returning players from that team and Sterling is always tough at home.

Week 8: Morrison (5-5) at Riverdale, 7 p.m. Oct. 13

The Mustangs are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season, and the Rams are retuning to the gridiron after not fielding a team in 2022. By Week 8, Riverdale should have shaken off the rust, and Morrison should be primed to finish the season strong.

Week 9: Polo (9-3) at Amboy (10-3), 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Last year’s Week 1 matchup between the two I8FA semifinalists was all Clippers early, but the Marcos finished the game with an 11-minute scoring drive in a 28-12 loss. Not only did the win set up Amboy as the eight-man team to beat in the area, it also set the tone for Polo’s growth throughout the season. The Marcos ended up losing a heartbreaker in the state semifinals to West Central, which went on to top the Clippers in an entertaining state championship game a week later.