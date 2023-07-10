2023 IHSA football schedule release: Herald-News area looks loaded again for great matchups

There is usually a fair amount of buildup over the course of the football season in regards to when the big games start to arrive.

But the landscape has changed in recent seasons, and nonconference games have become more and more difficult for top-notch programs to try and fill. As such, instead of possibly getting a tune-up or two before the rigorous conference games begin, some schools are being forced into marquee matchups right out of the box.

Here’s a look at some of the more highly anticipated games in 2023:

Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood (Week 1, August 24, 6 p.m. at Gately Stadium)

There are quite a few interesting dynamics surrounding this contest.

First, for the first time in state history, schools are allowed to play on Thursday in the opening week. Typically, Thursday games aren’t allowed in Week 1, but both of these teams took the opportunity to jump on the new schedule flexibility.

This was a difficult date for Lincoln-Way East to fill, as the Class 8A title game combatant doesn’t usually have a lot of suitors to fill its nonconference dates. But Kenwood, a talented Chicago Public League team with a wealth of Division I-caliber players on its roster, is looking to prove itself against one of the state’s top programs.

Adding a little more intrigue from a player personnel standpoint, former Bolingbrook wide receiver I’Marion Stewart transferred to Kenwood in the offseason and has always given Lincoln-Way East a fair amount of trouble.

Providence at Joliet Catholic (Week 2, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.)

These two teams had been in the same conference in the CCL/ESCC, but the league realigned in the offseason and put these two longtime rivals in different divisions.

Both, however, struggled to find willing nonconference opponents, so the two decided to lock horns once again.

The rivals split a pair of games in the regular season last year with Joliet Catholic capturing the regular-season win, while a rematch in the Class 4A playoffs netted Providence a victory on its way to an appearance in the state championship game, where it will fall to Sacred Heart Griffin.

Naperville Central at Lockport (Week 3, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.)

The SouthWest Suburban Conference made a modification to its nonconference scheduling, taking down the number of crossover games between league members and entering an arrangement with the DuPage Valley Conference for some of its teams.

That arrangement led to a number of intriguing matchups for SWSC teams, including this one for Lockport, who has a slippery slope of a schedule this season.

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central (Week 4, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.)

This in-district rivalry game has turned into a pivotal one with the loaded schedules that each of these programs now undertakes. Both likely will need to get into the win column to give themselves the best opportunity to find their way into the postseason.

Both Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central missed the postseason last year, and neither has any interest in extending that string.

Oswego at Plainfield North (Week 5, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.)

Plainfield North rambled through an always difficult Southwest Prairie West schedule last season, but knows it is now the hunted program in the league after its recent string of success in league play.

That was a mantle previously held by Oswego, which suffered through one of its worst seasons in recent memory, missing the playoffs for only the second time in the last 20 playoff contested seasons. The Panthers certainly are itching to get back to previous levels of success for their program.

Joliet Catholic at Wheaton St. Francis (Week 5, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.)

The CCL/ESCC expanded in the offseason, adding a pair of heavyweights to the mix in IC Catholic and St. Francis. It deepened the quality of all of the divisions in an already pretty stacked conference.

This game provides yet another hurdle for Joliet Catholic to clear in a schedule full of obstacles. Just two of the Hilltoppers’ opponents finished with a losing record in 2022.

Lincoln-Way East’s quarterback Braden Tischer breaks away for a 55 yard touchdown run against Batavia last season. Tischer accounted for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense as a junior and returns to guide the Griffins offense in 2023. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lincoln-Way East at Lockport (Week 6, Sept. 29, 6 p.m.)

This game has emerged as the pivotal game in the SouthWest Suburban Blue Conference race over the past few seasons, and while the Griffins still hold the upper hand in the series as of late, these games tend to be very competitive.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see both of these teams jockeying for high seeds come the postseason, with the outcome here playing a big part in that quest.

Plainfield North at Minooka (Week 7, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.)

The Southwest Prairie West Division is no joke, with all six of its members harboring playoff hopes on a year-to-year basis. Three of its members won at least one playoff game last season. Plainfield North has played a heavy hand in the conference title in multiple years as of late, but Minooka looks like a prime challenger to what has been the Tigers’ throne.

Providence at Mount Carmel (Week 8, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.)

Last season was a return to greatness for the Providence program, as it marched to the Class 4A state championship game after finding its footing midway through the season.

Mount Carmel, the defending Class 7A state champions, will certainly provide a massive mountain for the Celtics to climb, but Providence proved time and time again last season it isn’t in the business of backing away from challenges.

Lincoln-Way East at Bolingbrook (Week 9, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.)

This pairs two of the SouthWest Suburban Conference’s most prolific programs in a matchup that has provided plenty of offensive pyrotechnics.

Lincoln-Way East will likely be trying to protect its perch at the top of the league, but some things may change at Bolingbrook with a new coach at the helm. The Raiders still have dangerous offensive threats in the fold such as sophomore sensation quarterback Jonas Williams and Wisconsin-bound wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson.