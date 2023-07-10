2023 IHSA football schedule release: DeKalb County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

With the release of the statewide football schedule for 2023, here are the top games to watch in the Daly Chronicle coverage area.

Week 1: Sycamore (12-1) vs. DeKalb (6-4), 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Huskie Stadium

The Spartans snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Barbs last year, picking up a 35-7 win behind 117 yards and two touchdowns by Tyler Curtis. The bruising back was only a junior last year and will be back for this year’s edition. Both teams made the postseason last year, with the Spartans reaching the 5A semifinals and falling to eventual state champ Nazareth.

Week 2: Sycamore vs. Simeon (10-1), 11 a.m. Sep. 2 at Gately Stadium

One of the premier statewide games in Week 2, the Spartans head into Chicago to face the Wolverines, who have made the playoffs every year they’ve been held since 2000. Simeon didn’t lose last year until a 6A second-round game against Crete-Monee. Mikeshun Beeler, one of the state’s top defensive linemen recruits with offers from more than two dozen schools, including Northern Illinois, is back for the Wolverines.

Week 3: Morris (10-3) at Kaneland (7-4), 7 p.m. Sept. 8

The final season of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White starts with this key battle, a rematch of a 32-24 Morris win from a year ago. The Knights will have quarterback Troyer Carlson back for his fourth season and also a new coach in Michael Thorgesen. Three teams from the conference went at least two rounds deep in the postseason last year, and this is a matchup of two of them.

Week 4: Genoa-Kingston (7-3) at Dixon (6-4), 7 p.m. Sept. 15

Since the Big Northern Conference became one 10-team conference, the teams have split their six meetings, with Dixon’s 21-19 overtime win snapping the Cogs’ two-game winning streak. The Cogs missed a two-point conversion on their overtime possession to fall short in their homecoming game. The loss also kept the Cogs from a share of the BNC title.

Week 5: Hiawatha (6-3) at Milledgeville (6-3), 7 p.m. Sept. 22

The Missles made the 8-man quarterfinals last year, while the Hawks bowed out in the first round to Polo. Both teams have been staples in the eight-man playoffs, and this midseason matchup will say a lot about where each team is.

Week 6: Kaneland at Sycamore, 7 p.m. Sept. 29

Another key KCR/I8 White showdown, the Spartans were 28-7 winners last year - one of just two games in which the Knights failed to score at least 21 points. The game was tied at seven at halftime, but the Spartans pulled away for the win. Kaneland’s last win in the series came in 2017.

Week 7: Genoa-Kingston at Stillman Valley (9-2), 7 p.m. Oct. 6

While these two teams have spent since 2019 at the top of the BNC, the Cogs have dominated the series - although Stillman Valley came close last year in a 32-28 thriller. Traven Atterberry had a late touchdown to help the Cogs secure the back-and-forth win and ruin the Cardinals’ quest for an undefeated season in a Week 9 battle. It also kept the Cardinals from an outright BNC title.

Week 8: DeKalb at Neuqua Valley (8-3), 7 p.m. Oct. 13

Last year the Barbs picked up their biggest DVC football win, shutting out Neuqua Valley 14-0. The Wildcats still ended up winning the DVC and getting a playoff win as well. But it was the first time the Barbs had beaten the Wildcats. Talen Tate is back for the Barbs after a touchdown against Neuqua Valley last year.

Week 9: Sycamore at Morris, 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Morris lost three games last year, and the teams that beat them were a combined 35-4. The Spartans were one of those three, with Sycamore picking up a 28-0 win. It was one of only two times Morris was held to under 31 points. For the last two years, the Week 9 battle has determined the winner of the KCR-I8 White, with Morris winning the 2021 battle.