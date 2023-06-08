June 08, 2023
Three local players will play in Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 17

Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel and Nate Komar, Woodstock’s Aiden Johnson to play for Red squad

By Joe Stevenson
Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel runs for a touchdown during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, between Richmond-Burton and Marengo at Richmond-Burton Community High School.

Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel runs for a touchdown during a game against Marengo last season. Siegel will play for the Red Squad on Saturday, June 17 at the Illinois High School Shrine Game. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Three local football players will participate in the Illinois High School Shrine Game at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium.

Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel and Nate Komar, along with Woodstock’s Aiden Johnson, will play for the Red team in the game, which is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association along with the Mohammed Shriners.

Siegel (6-foot, 210 pounds) was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection as a defensive lineman, where he had eight tackles for losses, six sacks and two defensive touchdowns. At fullback on offense, Siegel ran 190 times for 1,805 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-Stater. He will play offense in the Shrine Game.

Komar (5-9, 190) was a two-way lineman for the Rockets, who finished 11-1 and lost to Providence in the Class 4A playoffs semifinals. He had 83 tackls on defense, 14 tackles for losses, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played on an offensive line that led the way to 520 points in 12 games.

Johnson was an IHSFCA Class 5A All-State honorable-mention selection and made the Academic All-State team.

The players report on Tuesday, June 13 for practices and other ceremonies before the game. There is a cookout on Thursday and a banquet on Friday.

RED SQUAD

PlayerSchoolPosition
Ryan HoeferleBloomington Cent. Cath.WR
Jake SemanWilliamsvilleQB
Quincy HallMascoutahWR
AJ MulcahyDurand-PecatonicaRB
Harrison MeyerSandburgS
Keshawn LyonsCahokiaCB
Townsend BreyahnBremenCB
Luke ShovenClifton CentralQB-ATH
Braden RevermannBreese CentralWR
Spencer MitzeMonticelloLB
Endi QunajFultonK
Jaden WeinzieriGeneseoWR
Isaac GenebacherCamp Point CentralRB
Josjuan BrownChrist the KingWR
Jordan CordesCartervilleDE
Kaiden DrosteBiggsville West CentralCB
Ethan BodeSycamoreLB
Augie ChristiansenPrincetonLB
Owen QuigleyBeardstownS
Phillip Carlton Jr.Plainfield CentralLB
Steven SiegelRichmond-BurtonRB
Mayki MatthewsRockford EastLB
Blake RegenoldDowns Tri-ValleyRB
James ConeByronLB
Danny FrenchSt. FrancisLB
Landon Newby-HolsomePeoria CentralRB
Blake KerstingYorkvilleLB
Jacob PowdenRed HillCB
Ethan LaddMacombLB
Aiden JohnsonWoodstockLB
Dakota WieglandEurekaDE
Sam MorganDunlapG
Caleb HollisElmwood-BrimfieldG
Nate KomarRichmond-BurtonNT
Zach MichaelsPlainfield CentralG
Owen RothCamp Point CentralC
Grant WisecupRochesterT
Jermani MasseyChicago PerspectivesG
Clifton GammonsMount VernonTE
Aries JacksonWestinghouseTE
Andrew ForcierStillman ValleyC
Alex StoutCharlestonT
Ryan SusnarMinookaC
Braden DownsKnoxvilleTE
Bryson HendrixDecatur St. TeresaCB
Ashton NobleRoxannaDE

BLUE SQUAD

PlayerSchoolPosition
Carl BewJoliet WestQB
Wes JacksonRobinsonQB
Lucious DonesAlthoffS
Tanner SprecherPekinLB
Justis BachmanEurekaWR
Brock LeenermanNormal WestLB
Omarion GoodenCahokiaS
Miles StapletonGlenwoodWR
Jackson AtrattonQuincy Notre DameS
Kolby AndersonCollinsvilleWR
Kayden SnellingPaxton-Buckley-LodaTE
Rodrick MillsapDecatur MacArthurS
Matthew HagyVandaliaQB
Grant SibleyMolineCB
Michael HackmanBismark-Henning-RossvileRB
Dax GentesEl Paso-GridleyCB
Jace ChristianBraidwood-Reed CusterLB
Devin ClemonsMurphysboroRB
Johnny KoblerForrestonRB
Artez HansonSpringfieldCB
Darius TongoRock IslandS
Luke ZimmermanVilla GroveLB
Isiah WatsonJohnston CityCB
Aiden RiserMaroa-ForsythLB
Dawson PiperPeotoneLB
Kaden BrownNorth MacWR
Will JacksonJacksonville RouttRB
Ian LichtenburgerRochesterLB
Scott ThomasChicago PerspectivesLB
Riley FullerMolineRB
Ty AndersonCambridge-RidgewoodG
Landon StewartFreeportG
Braiden DamhoffFultonG
TJ KleinDowns Tri-ValleyNT
Maddox CrosierRushville-IndustryC
Matthew SenteneyAnnawan-WethersfieldLB
Payton AllenFairfieldDE
Henry EngelLena-WinslowG
Tom KoenigsteinColumbiaT
Mason McNeillMount ZionT
Tyler TortorichPlainfield NorthT
Noah NaglePrairie CentralG
Lorenzo BarreraProsserT
Ian SopczakVbiena GorevilleWR
Reese FinchRockridgeDE
Ben WarwickAuburnCB