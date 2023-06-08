Three local players will play in Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 17

Three local football players will participate in the Illinois High School Shrine Game at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium.
Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel and Nate Komar, along with Woodstock’s Aiden Johnson, will play for the Red team in the game, which is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association along with the Mohammed Shriners.
Siegel (6-foot, 210 pounds) was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection as a defensive lineman, where he had eight tackles for losses, six sacks and two defensive touchdowns. At fullback on offense, Siegel ran 190 times for 1,805 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-Stater. He will play offense in the Shrine Game.
Komar (5-9, 190) was a two-way lineman for the Rockets, who finished 11-1 and lost to Providence in the Class 4A playoffs semifinals. He had 83 tackls on defense, 14 tackles for losses, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played on an offensive line that led the way to 520 points in 12 games.
Johnson was an IHSFCA Class 5A All-State honorable-mention selection and made the Academic All-State team.
The players report on Tuesday, June 13 for practices and other ceremonies before the game. There is a cookout on Thursday and a banquet on Friday.
RED SQUAD
|Player
|School
|Position
|Ryan Hoeferle
|Bloomington Cent. Cath.
|WR
|Jake Seman
|Williamsville
|QB
|Quincy Hall
|Mascoutah
|WR
|AJ Mulcahy
|Durand-Pecatonica
|RB
|Harrison Meyer
|Sandburg
|S
|Keshawn Lyons
|Cahokia
|CB
|Townsend Breyahn
|Bremen
|CB
|Luke Shoven
|Clifton Central
|QB-ATH
|Braden Revermann
|Breese Central
|WR
|Spencer Mitze
|Monticello
|LB
|Endi Qunaj
|Fulton
|K
|Jaden Weinzieri
|Geneseo
|WR
|Isaac Genebacher
|Camp Point Central
|RB
|Josjuan Brown
|Christ the King
|WR
|Jordan Cordes
|Carterville
|DE
|Kaiden Droste
|Biggsville West Central
|CB
|Ethan Bode
|Sycamore
|LB
|Augie Christiansen
|Princeton
|LB
|Owen Quigley
|Beardstown
|S
|Phillip Carlton Jr.
|Plainfield Central
|LB
|Steven Siegel
|Richmond-Burton
|RB
|Mayki Matthews
|Rockford East
|LB
|Blake Regenold
|Downs Tri-Valley
|RB
|James Cone
|Byron
|LB
|Danny French
|St. Francis
|LB
|Landon Newby-Holsome
|Peoria Central
|RB
|Blake Kersting
|Yorkville
|LB
|Jacob Powden
|Red Hill
|CB
|Ethan Ladd
|Macomb
|LB
|Aiden Johnson
|Woodstock
|LB
|Dakota Wiegland
|Eureka
|DE
|Sam Morgan
|Dunlap
|G
|Caleb Hollis
|Elmwood-Brimfield
|G
|Nate Komar
|Richmond-Burton
|NT
|Zach Michaels
|Plainfield Central
|G
|Owen Roth
|Camp Point Central
|C
|Grant Wisecup
|Rochester
|T
|Jermani Massey
|Chicago Perspectives
|G
|Clifton Gammons
|Mount Vernon
|TE
|Aries Jackson
|Westinghouse
|TE
|Andrew Forcier
|Stillman Valley
|C
|Alex Stout
|Charleston
|T
|Ryan Susnar
|Minooka
|C
|Braden Downs
|Knoxville
|TE
|Bryson Hendrix
|Decatur St. Teresa
|CB
|Ashton Noble
|Roxanna
|DE
BLUE SQUAD
|Player
|School
|Position
|Carl Bew
|Joliet West
|QB
|Wes Jackson
|Robinson
|QB
|Lucious Dones
|Althoff
|S
|Tanner Sprecher
|Pekin
|LB
|Justis Bachman
|Eureka
|WR
|Brock Leenerman
|Normal West
|LB
|Omarion Gooden
|Cahokia
|S
|Miles Stapleton
|Glenwood
|WR
|Jackson Atratton
|Quincy Notre Dame
|S
|Kolby Anderson
|Collinsville
|WR
|Kayden Snelling
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|TE
|Rodrick Millsap
|Decatur MacArthur
|S
|Matthew Hagy
|Vandalia
|QB
|Grant Sibley
|Moline
|CB
|Michael Hackman
|Bismark-Henning-Rossvile
|RB
|Dax Gentes
|El Paso-Gridley
|CB
|Jace Christian
|Braidwood-Reed Custer
|LB
|Devin Clemons
|Murphysboro
|RB
|Johnny Kobler
|Forreston
|RB
|Artez Hanson
|Springfield
|CB
|Darius Tongo
|Rock Island
|S
|Luke Zimmerman
|Villa Grove
|LB
|Isiah Watson
|Johnston City
|CB
|Aiden Riser
|Maroa-Forsyth
|LB
|Dawson Piper
|Peotone
|LB
|Kaden Brown
|North Mac
|WR
|Will Jackson
|Jacksonville Routt
|RB
|Ian Lichtenburger
|Rochester
|LB
|Scott Thomas
|Chicago Perspectives
|LB
|Riley Fuller
|Moline
|RB
|Ty Anderson
|Cambridge-Ridgewood
|G
|Landon Stewart
|Freeport
|G
|Braiden Damhoff
|Fulton
|G
|TJ Klein
|Downs Tri-Valley
|NT
|Maddox Crosier
|Rushville-Industry
|C
|Matthew Senteney
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|LB
|Payton Allen
|Fairfield
|DE
|Henry Engel
|Lena-Winslow
|G
|Tom Koenigstein
|Columbia
|T
|Mason McNeill
|Mount Zion
|T
|Tyler Tortorich
|Plainfield North
|T
|Noah Nagle
|Prairie Central
|G
|Lorenzo Barrera
|Prosser
|T
|Ian Sopczak
|Vbiena Goreville
|WR
|Reese Finch
|Rockridge
|DE
|Ben Warwick
|Auburn
|CB