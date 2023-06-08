Three local players will play in Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 17

Three local football players will participate in the Illinois High School Shrine Game at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium.

Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel and Nate Komar, along with Woodstock’s Aiden Johnson, will play for the Red team in the game, which is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association along with the Mohammed Shriners.

Siegel (6-foot, 210 pounds) was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection as a defensive lineman, where he had eight tackles for losses, six sacks and two defensive touchdowns. At fullback on offense, Siegel ran 190 times for 1,805 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-Stater. He will play offense in the Shrine Game.

Komar (5-9, 190) was a two-way lineman for the Rockets, who finished 11-1 and lost to Providence in the Class 4A playoffs semifinals. He had 83 tackls on defense, 14 tackles for losses, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played on an offensive line that led the way to 520 points in 12 games.

Johnson was an IHSFCA Class 5A All-State honorable-mention selection and made the Academic All-State team.

The players report on Tuesday, June 13 for practices and other ceremonies before the game. There is a cookout on Thursday and a banquet on Friday.

RED SQUAD

Player School Position Ryan Hoeferle Bloomington Cent. Cath. WR Jake Seman Williamsville QB Quincy Hall Mascoutah WR AJ Mulcahy Durand-Pecatonica RB Harrison Meyer Sandburg S Keshawn Lyons Cahokia CB Townsend Breyahn Bremen CB Luke Shoven Clifton Central QB-ATH Braden Revermann Breese Central WR Spencer Mitze Monticello LB Endi Qunaj Fulton K Jaden Weinzieri Geneseo WR Isaac Genebacher Camp Point Central RB Josjuan Brown Christ the King WR Jordan Cordes Carterville DE Kaiden Droste Biggsville West Central CB Ethan Bode Sycamore LB Augie Christiansen Princeton LB Owen Quigley Beardstown S Phillip Carlton Jr. Plainfield Central LB Steven Siegel Richmond-Burton RB Mayki Matthews Rockford East LB Blake Regenold Downs Tri-Valley RB James Cone Byron LB Danny French St. Francis LB Landon Newby-Holsome Peoria Central RB Blake Kersting Yorkville LB Jacob Powden Red Hill CB Ethan Ladd Macomb LB Aiden Johnson Woodstock LB Dakota Wiegland Eureka DE Sam Morgan Dunlap G Caleb Hollis Elmwood-Brimfield G Nate Komar Richmond-Burton NT Zach Michaels Plainfield Central G Owen Roth Camp Point Central C Grant Wisecup Rochester T Jermani Massey Chicago Perspectives G Clifton Gammons Mount Vernon TE Aries Jackson Westinghouse TE Andrew Forcier Stillman Valley C Alex Stout Charleston T Ryan Susnar Minooka C Braden Downs Knoxville TE Bryson Hendrix Decatur St. Teresa CB Ashton Noble Roxanna DE

BLUE SQUAD