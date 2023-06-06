An early look at Hall’s 2023 schedule

The Hall Red Devils’ 2023 football schedule will have a makeover with three new additions this fall.

The first newcomer is Riverdale, which will visit Richard Nesti Stadium for Week 2 on Friday, Sept. 1. The Rams did not field a varsity team last year.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Chillicothe IVC takes the place of St. Bede, which is leaving the Three Rivers Conference. The Grey Ghosts, a member of the Illinois Prairie Conference, are coming off a 3-6 campaign.

This Week 6 game will serve as the 2023 Hall homecoming game.

Also new to this year’s schedule is Rockridge for a Three Rivers crossover in Week 8. The Rockets (10-2) were the TRAC West champions and a 2A quarterfinalist last year. The Friday, Oct. 13 game will be senior night for Hall.

Hall coach Randy Tieman likes the new pickups.

“IVC has always had a quality program. I think it’s a great pick-up for us,” he said. “Rockridge is always one of the top teams on their side of the conference, and I’m sure they won’t be any different this year.”

Hall will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 25 at Orion. It lost last year’s season opener at Orion 42-12.

A Week 3 matchup at home vs. Bureau Valley on Friday, Sept. 8 will kick off Three Rivers East play. The Red Devils beat the Storm 44-34 in last year’s season finale.

The Red Devils play their final four conference dates on thee road, including Friday, Sept. 15 at Mendota; Friday, Sept. 22 at Kewanee; and a Saturday matinee at Newman on Oct. 7.

Hall beat the Trojans (66-45) and Boilermakers (26-15) a year ago, while losing to the Comets (20-18)

The regular-season finale will send the Red Devils to rival Princeton on Friday, Oct. 20. The Tigers, who beat Hall last year 55-15, are coming off consecutive 3A quarterfinal appearances.

The Red Devils are coming off a 5-5 campaign, netting a 4A state playoffs appearance.

Hall 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Time Friday, Aug. 25 at Orion 7 pm Friday, Sept. 1 Riverdale 7 pm Friday, Sept. 8 Bureau Valley* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 15 at Mendota* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 22 at Kewanee* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 29 Chillicothe IVC 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 7 at Newman* 1 pm Friday, Oct. 13 Rockridge 7 pm Friday, Oct. 20 at Princeton* 7 pm

* Three Rivers East game