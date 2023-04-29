McHenry East graduate Ray Vohasek selected by Jacksonville Jaguars in seventh round of NFL Draft

McHenry East 2017 graduate Ray Vohasek, who had no NCAA Division I scholarship offers out of high school, is headed to Jacksonville.

Vohasek, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive tackle, was taken by the Jaguars with the 227th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, the 10th pick in the seventh round.

Vohasek, who played at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn before North Carolina, is regarded as a gap-occupying lineman, a high-motor player who is able to take on blockers and plug holes.

McHenry has two players currently in the NFL, both of whom were undrafted free agents. Tight end Robert Tonyan signed with the Bears this offseason after five seasons in Green Bay. Offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich was a rookie on Tennessee’s practice squad.