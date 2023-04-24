Former Michigan, Lincoln-Way East star A.J. Henning enters the transfer portal

Former Lincoln-Way East standout A.J. Henning announced on social media Monday he will be leaving the University of Michigan and entering the transfer portal.

Henning played three seasons at Michigan and was utilized exclusively as a return specialist for the Wolverines during his tenure in the program.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/piCk5k3xyH — AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) April 24, 2023

Henning chose Michigan from a number of top schools, but was unable to establish a strong foothold as a regular offensive contributor for the Wolverines, instead settling into a role as Michigan’s primary kick and punt returner.

He excelled at that and was cited as a second team All-Big Ten performer as a returner in 2022 and a third team All-Big Ten performer in 2021.

Last season, Henning returned 28 punts for 201 yards and also had 11 kickoff returns for 241 yards.

Henning capped a spectacular career at Lincoln-Way East with 28 total touchdowns in 2019. One of those scores, a 56-yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter of the Class 8A state championship, secured the state title for the Griffins in their win over Warren.