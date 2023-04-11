An early look at Princeton’s 2023 schedule

The Princeton Tigers will have a some new looks to their 2023 football schedule.

The newest look will be the addition of Sterling for its Week 5 opening to replace St. Bede, which will be leaving the Three Rivers Conference in favor of the Chicago Prairie Football League.

The Princeton-Sterling matchup will be the first meeting between the former NCIC rivals in 74 years. They last met in 1949 with the Golden Warriors winning 19-6.

Sterling holds a 6-2 series edge.

The Tigers are also picking up Morrison for a Three Rivers crossover in Week 2 in place of Rockridge on their schedule.

Princeton went 11-1 in 2022, reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

The Tigers will play five games at home and four on the road this fall.

They will open Friday, Aug. 25 at Monmouth-Roseville. They played the Titans in the regular-season finale last year.

After a home game on Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Morrison, the Tigers will kick off Three Rivers East play at Sterling Newman on Friday, Sept. 8.

Princeton will play its last crossover game in Week 4 at Orion on Friday, Sept. 15.

Sterling will come to town on Friday, Sept. 22.

Kewanee returns to Princeton for the second straight year on Friday, Sept. 29.

In Week 7, the Tigers will make a repeat trip to Manlius to face Bureau County rival Bureau Valley on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Tigers will finish out the regular season at home against Mendota on Friday, Oct. 13 and Hall on Friday, Oct. 20.

Princeton 2023 schedule