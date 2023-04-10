Bolingbrook QB Jonas Williams stacking up offers following standout freshman season

Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams blasted onto the high school scene as a freshman.

He threw seven touchdown passes in his high school debut against Minooka and carried that high level of production over the course of the remainder of the season. It didn’t take long for the college recruiting questions to begin. They only continued when Williams finished with 2,737 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

Yet even after that standout season, Williams was skeptical offers would come as quickly as they have.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman didn’t have to wait long.

Soon after the season, Williams received offers were from Purdue, Louisville, Kent State, Marshall, Pittsburgh along with a pair of perennial power programs in Michigan and Tennessee.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool and I’m grateful for it,” Williams said. “Because not many people get that opportunity at this young of age. So I’m just taking it all in and I’m grateful for the opportunity that they are offering.

“People told me that it might happen, like my coaches told me what might happen, but I kind of didn’t believe it until I saw it. I definitely didn’t expect Michigan to come this early, but I’m definitely grateful for that.”

Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams rushes against Lincoln-Way West during the 2022 season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Williams definitely isn’t resting on his freshman performance. He’s played extensively in the offseason, primarily with Chicago-based BOOM Football, and has been active on the camp scene. Williams is looking forward to a mid-April ESPN/Under Armour Showcase event and said he has focused on improving upon last fall’s performance.

“I’m trying to focus more on going into my reads,” Williams said. “I would say I was say sometimes I was indecisive. But you know that comes with experience. So I’m just working on that. 7-on-7s allow you to focus on reading defenses, what safeties and corners are likely to do.”

Williams is also in the process of adjusting to a new coaching staff after long-time Bolingbrook coach John Ivlow stepped down at the end of the season. Former Bolingbrook assistant coach Titcus Pettigrew is now in the head coaching role.

“I’m still pretty familiar with staff. I’ve known them for a while,” Williams said. “So it’s not like new people are coming into my life. I’m just adapting, and I’m ready to get after it next season.”

Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams passes against Simeon during the 2022 season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Williams remains a multi-sport athlete at Bolingbrook as he plays basketball as well for the Raiders, but for now he’s limited his basketball activities to just the high school hoops season.

“I’m only playing basketball for the high school season,” Williams said. " I’m not playing AAU. It would be too much traveling.”

He also needs to leave extra time to study the growing list of college suitors.

“I think so,” Williams said. “I think every school that has offered me I’ve experienced a little more interest in them because I’ve built some relationships with them now. I’ll be watching them to see how they do, that’s for sure.”