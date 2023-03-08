Maine South sanctioned by IHSA, forfeits 9 victories

The Maine South football program was placed on sanctions by the Illinois High School Association on Wednesday because of its use of ineligible players during the 2022 season.

The Maine South school district self-reported the violations that had multiple players violating IHSA By-Law 3.030 by participating at Maine South while not residing in the school’s attendance area during the 2022 season.

“The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a release. “District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations. After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster.”

Maine South will forfeit nine 2022 victories accumulated last season against the following teams: Barrington, Evanston, Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier, Niles West and Stevenson in the regular season and playoff wins over Bolingbrook and South Elgin.

The program will also be placed on probation through the end of the 2023-24 season and have been notified that future violations may result in removal from the state playoffs.

“The IHSA’s by-laws are the foundation of the Association and its ability to follow its mission of providing equitable participation,” Anderson said. “With over 800 member schools, we depend on our schools to adhere to these rules and to work with the IHSA in instances where violations may have occurred. I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations.

“I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process.”