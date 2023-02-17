St. Bede ‘loves’ their for 2023 football schedule

The St. Bede Bruins will have a new conference to play football this fall and now have their schedule set.

The Bruins are leaving the Three Rivers Conference to join the new Chicago Prairie Football League, joined by Marquette, Seneca, Dwight, Walther Christian, Westmont, Elmwood Park and Ridgewood.

Bruins head coach Jim Eustice said they “love” their new conference and schedule and had many options to pick up the nonconference games.

“We are very happy the way it fell into place,” he said.

The Bruins will open the season with a pair of nonconference games.

The season opener will be against Tuscola at Illinois Wesleyan University on Friday, Aug. 25.

The next week, the Bruins will play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 1 against Mercer County.

Week 3 kicks off the conference schedule at 1 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 9 at Walther Christian.

The 2023 St. Bede Homecoming game will be Saturday, Sept. 30 against Elmwood Park at 1 p.m.

Senior Night will be Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Dwight.

St. Bede will play in the Tri-County Conference for all other sports in 2023-24, in which it was a member from 1994 to 2010.

2023 St. Bede football schedule

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Tuscola at Illinois Wesleyan University, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 at home vs. Aledo Mercer County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at Walther Christian, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 at home vs. Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 at home vs. Elmwood Park at 1 p.m. (homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 6 home vs Dwight, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

Friday, Oct. 13 at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 at Seneca, 7 p.m.