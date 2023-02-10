Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey commits to Wisconsin-Whitewater to play football and baseball

Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey was convinced toward the end of his junior year that baseball would lead him to his future college home.

But when he started at quarterback for the Wolves in the fall and piled up silly numbers, the two-sport star started to think football was the likelier path.

In the end, the 6-foot, 170-pound Vasey didn’t have to settle on one sport or the other.

Vasey announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter to play football and baseball at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. He wrote: “I would like to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at [Whitewater]. Thank you coach [Jace] Rindahl and coach [Steve] Bartlein for the incredible opportunity to play football and baseball at the next level.”

After suffering two significant injuries as a sophomore and junior, Vasey started at QB in the Wolves’ triple-option attack in the fall and ran for an IHSA-record 3,887 yards and 52 touchdowns, leading Prairie Ridge to the Class 6A title game. Vasey was voted the 2022 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year and Friday Night Drive Offensive Player of the Year.

His eye-popping numbers opened more chances to play football, but he still dreamed of playing football and baseball in college. Wisconsin-Whitewater welcomed that opportunity, plus a track record of success. Wisconsin-Whitewater has won six national championships in football, with all six coming between 2007 and 2014.

“I could have probably played two sports at another college, but it was the fact that I know that [Whitewater] has really good programs in both,” Vasey said. “I know that I’m a competitor and I want to win. That’s ultimately what I want to do is win.

“I could have gone and played football at a bigger school, but Whitewater felt safe. It was so welcoming. The coaches were pro me, and I was pro them. When you get two coaches who are willing to let you play both sports, that’s a good feeling.”

Prairie Ridge's Tyler Vasey leaps over the tackle attempt of Cary-Grove's Jack Rocen on Sept. 23, 2022 in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Vasey said he had preferred walk-on offers to play football at Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Butler and Valparaiso. But he couldn’t agree to playing one sport.

“I didn’t care what division I played at, I was just excited that I’m going to get to play two sports, which rarely anyone gets to do in college,” he said. “I’m very excited for my commitment to Whitewater because I know the programs are outstanding. I’m excited to get to work.”

Vasey got a few positive reports about Whitewater from Prairie Ridge graduate Kyle Koelblinger, a current sophomore there. Koelblinger was at some of Vasey’s playoff games, including when Vasey ran for a Class 6A postseason record 481 yards and eight touchdowns in a 69-28 win against Harlem.

Vasey said coaches at Whitewater told him he likely would play a slot receiver/running back role.

“It does help having someone there to give you the ins and outs, and it makes you feel a lot better when that person is there,” Vasey said. “Kyle talked about how the program is very similar to Prairie Ridge. It’s a winning program. They expect you to compete, and they expect you to be at your best each day. ... At the same time, you’re also there for academics. They want you to succeed in everything you do.”

As a junior in baseball, Vasey batted near the top of the Wolves’ lineup, hitting .413 with a homer, 26 RBIs and 35 runs, earning All-Area first-team honors. He was 30 of 33 in stolen bases, had an on-base percentage of .480 and posted a 2.86 ERA as a relief pitcher with a 2-0 record.

Colatorti Prairie Ridge's Tyler Vasey fields a ground ball during a nonconference baseball game against Fremd last year in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

Vasey is having a hard time believing his high school career is almost over.

“That’s the luxury of being able to play both sports. You get a lot of seasons, but once it’s over, it’s kind of tough because you’ve been in a grind for so long,” Vasey said. “I’ve already started to miss it. We’re very excited about the baseball season. We have some younger talent and we do have some really good senior leadership that goes with it.”

In college, Vasey looks forward to more competition.

“I’m looking forward to competing against another different skill sets of players,” Vasey said. “You know they’re going to be a lot more talented, but I’ve always embraced that. I’ve always liked to work my way back up. It was one thing coming in as a freshman, weighing 105 pounds and having to run scout team against a state defense and offense. That’s how my life was ... and I’m going to guess it’s going to be the same way [at Whitewater]. I’m going to have to work my way back up.”