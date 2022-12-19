Princeton’s Teegan Davis is Iowa bound

PRINCETON – Teegan Davis’ open recruitment didn’t last long.

Two days after decommitting from Eastern Illinois University, the Princeton High School standout has received a full-ride scholarship from the University of Iowa.

Davis and family made a trip to Iowa City on Sunday and left with a scholarship offer from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“It’s been a roller-coaster,” Davis said Sunday night. “It’s surreal. It feels great to go to a place with a lot of tradition and a good school.

“Going in the (Kinnick) stadium was pretty sweet. Obviously, I got to see it with no fans in it. Can’t imagine what it’s going to be like with fans there and get out on the field with a jersey.”

Davis said his mom, Annette, is especially excited because she grew up in Iowa, about an hour and a half away from Iowa City, and they have a lot of friends who are season-ticket holders.

Teegan Davis (Mike Vaughn)

Davis, who said Tigers coach Ryan Pearson was instrumental in his recruiting process, is the first Princeton player to sign with a Big Ten school for football since Eric Foresman (’81) played for Illinois in the early ’80s.

Pearson said Davis is just the kind of player Iowa likes.

“I think Iowa is a good fit for Teegan,” he said. “He is a blue-collar, lunch-pail and hard-hat type of kid. He just shows up and ready to work hard every day and is always looking for ways to get better. Those are the types of kids Iowa is looking for.

“They found a gem of a player.”

Davis was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick at quarterback and defensive back for Princeton and named First Team IHSFCA 3A All-State.

The Tigers’ quarterback accounted for 37 touchdowns and more than 2,400 yards of offense with his arm (1,638 yards, 20 TDs) and legs (766/17). He finished as Princeton’s all-time passing leader.

His future will be as a defensive back for the Hawkeyes, either as a corner back or safety. He had eight interceptions this season, returning two for touchdowns and 193 yards, and did not have a single pass completed on him until the 3A quarterfinals.

“I’ve got to go and work and make my way into a spot,” Davis said. “They have a great coach in coach [Phil] Parker. Probably one of the best defensive coaches in the country. Really looking forward being coached by him.”

A multi-sport standout, Davis won the Class 2A state high jump title last spring and is a top contributor for the Tigers’ No. 3 ranked basketball team.

Davis comes from a family of football pedigree. His father, Spencer, played at Augustana College, and his brothers, Drake and Wyatt, have played for Northern Michigan. His uncles, Brian and Luke, also were noted players.

On his Twitter account Friday, Davis announced “I would like to thank the coaches at Eastern Illinois for the opportunity they gave me. After conversation with my family and coaches it is best for me to decommit from Eastern and reopen my recruitment. My recruitment is 100% open.”

It now is closed.