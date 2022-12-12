Lincoln-Way Central looks to Dave Woodburn to guide rebuild process

Dave Woodburn realizes he’s got a challenging task ahead in attempting to re-establish the Lincoln-Way Central football program as one of the stronger teams in a loaded SouthWest Suburban Conference race.

So in that spirit, the recently appointed new head coach of the Knights will look to draw support from whatever resources he can call upon in attacking that quest.

“I know what people’s expectations are,” Woodburn said. “Some of them are dreams, and we have to leave them at dreams for now. We were better than a three-win football team last year, and we’ll do some things the same, but we’re also going to be doing some things different.

“I’ve got some really good people in my corner and people that have reached out.”

Woodburn replaces Jeremy Cordell. Cordell stepped down from the position after compiling a 38-37 mark at the school over eight campaigns. Cordell guided the Knights to the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2017, but the program has struggled to get a foothold since, going just 7-20 over the last three fully contested seasons.

Woodburn has taken a somewhat unorthodox path to the head coaching position at Lincoln-Way Central.

His first coaching experience after graduating from Purdue was at Providence from 1999-2001, where he was the freshman coach for the Celtics. He then began a long stint as an assistant at Lincoln-Way East beginning in the 2002 season, where he worked his way up the chain of command before becoming a varsity assistant in 2006.

He stayed with the Griffins until the 2016 season when family responsibilities caused him to take a step back and concentrate on some other things outside of high school football coaching. He still kept his toes dipped in the water, though, coaching his sons in youth football and making connections he hopes are beneficial moving forward.

He then returned to the high school football coaching ranks this past fall, working under Cordell at Lincoln-Way Central, and while the idea of running his own program hadn’t previously been front of mind, he warmed to the idea quickly.

“When I was at East, it was really, no, I wasn’t really thinking about being a head coach,” Woodburn said. “I was going to coach football there, and it wasn’t necessarily on the top of my list. ... Now I can’t think of anything I want to do more.”

Woodburn feels his first key step will be establishing his coaching staff with a base of coaches that are prepared for the task at hand and provide a stable base for the program.

“No. 1 project I would say that I am working with, we have to put together the most experienced coaching staff that we can, including guys that we have currently on the coaching staff,” Woodburn said. “My goal is to build a quality coaching staff and get consistency within that staff.”

And while Woodburn likes the state of the program at the lower levels (Lincoln-Way Central’s freshman group was 8-1 last season), he still feels like he needs to mine all potential resources in adding athletes to his program base.

“We still have to build numbers,” Woodburn said. “We have to get athletes out there [who] didn’t think they could play multiple sports. We’ve got to get multiple-sport athletes at this school.”

Woodburn recognizes he faces an uphill climb in one of the toughest conferences in the state, but that challenge is one he plans to face head on.

“I like what we’ve got going, and if we get the right mix of coaches we can start being in that conversation again,” Woodburn said. “I really am excited, and I’ve really gotten to know the community well, and it is going to be a lot of fun.

“But it is also going to be real hard, I recognize that.”