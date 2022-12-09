2022 All-BCR Football Team

QUARTERBACKS

Teegan Davis (Princeton, sr.)

The Tiger quarterback accounted for 37 touchdowns and more than 2,400 yards of offense with his arm (1,638 yards, 20 TDs), and legs (766/17), despite playing only more than a half in two regular season games due to the running clock. He was unanimously named First Team TRAC East All-Conference and named First Team IHFCSA Class 3A All-State.

Teegan Davis (Mike Vaughn)

Mac Resetich (Hall, sr.)

A move from running back to quarterback opened the door to a record-breaking season for the dynamic Devil. Resetich rushed for a school record 2,227 yards and 30 touchdowns and scored an area-best 34 touchdowns and 212 points. He was unanimously named as First Team TRAC East All-Conference as a flex player and named First Team IHFCSA Class 4A All-State.

Mac Resetich

RUNNING BACKS

Augie Christiansen (Princeton, sr.)

Led all area running backs with 1,082 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. He was unanimously named First Team TRAC East All-Conference and received IHFCSA Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention. He has received an offer to play football from Knox College.

Augie Christiansen (Mike Vaughn)

CJ Hickey (Princeton, sr.)

Returned from a season-ending injury last year to have a strong senior season, complementing Christiansen in the Tigers’ backfield with 555 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, averaging 7.1 ypc. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference as a flex player.

CJ Hickey (Mike Vaughn)

ENDS

Danny Cihocki (Princeton, sr.)

A Second Team TRAC East All-Conference end, Cihocki led the Tigers in yards per catch at 23.6 with 16 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

Danny Cihocki (Mike Vaughn)

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, so.)

The super sophomore had a break-out game in Week 4 against Mendota with a school-record 206 yards receiving and four touchdowns. LaPorte was the area’s top receiver with 45 receptions, 884 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 19.6 ypc. He was named First Team TRAC East All-Conference.

Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

Ben Wallace (St. Bede, sr.)

Big Ben rang in 535 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions as the Bruins’ top receiver. He was named First Team TRAC East All-Conference.

Ben Wallace

FLEX

John Brady (St. Bede, sr.)

The senior signal caller became the first quarterback for St. Bede coach Jim Eustice to have rushed and threw for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He completed 106 of 210 passes for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 1,077 yards and 17 TDs. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference as a flex player.

John Brady

LINEMEN

Joel Koch (Hall, jr.)

The Hall Hog Soldier was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference on defense and earned honorable mention all-conference honors on offense as a center.

Joel Koch (Photo courtesy Hall High School/Jen Heredia)

Ayize Martin (Bureau Valley, sr.)

The Storm standout was an unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference selection on defense and named Second Team All-Conference as OT.

Ayize Martin

Ryan Migliorini (St. Bede, sr.)

The Bruins captain was a stalwart on the St. Bede line as a four-year starter, named First Team TRAC East All-Conference. He was a second team all-conference pick on defense.

Ryan Migliorini

Payne Miller (Princeton, jr.)

Miller, a tackle on offense, was a pain for opposing linemen in the TRAC East as an unanimous first team all-conference selection on both sides of the ball.

Payne Miller (Mike Vaughn)

Cade Odell (Princeton, so.)

The sophomore guard made his presence known around the TRAC East as an unanimous first team all-conference selection. He received honorable mention all-conference honors on the defensive line.

Cade Odell (Mike Vaughn)

Brady Piacenti (Princeton, sr.)

The senior center anchored the Tigers line as the only returning starter, named First-Team TRAC East All-Conference.

Brady Piacenti (Mike Vaughn)

Bennett Williams (Princeton, jr.)

The First Team TRAC East All-Conference DL, who has received interest from the University of Illinois, had 82 tackles, tied for fifth most in the area.

Bennett Williams (Mike Vaughn)

LINEBACKERS

Ben Burke (St. Bede, sr.)

The Bruins captain was third highest in tackles on the team with 46, receiving Second Team TRAC East All-Conference honors.

Ben Burke

Augie Christiansen (Princeton, sr.)

The unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference player had 61 tackles, including 41 solos, for the Tigers.

Augie Christiansen (Mike Vaughn)

Danny Cihocki (Princeton, sr.)

The two-way standout had 89 tackles (37 solos) as a First Team TRAC East All-Conference linebacker.

Danny Cihocki (Mike Vaughn)

Ian Morris (Princeton, so.)

The sophomore made a big impact on both sides of the ball, leading the Tigers’ defense with 103 tackles. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference at guard.

Ian Morris (Mike Vaughn)

Connor Scott (Bureau Valley, jr.)

A Second Team TRAC East All-Conference linebacker, Scott led the Storm with 82 tackles, including an area-best 77 solos.

Connor Scott

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ryan Brady (St. Bede, sr.)

The First Team TRAC East All-Conference pick led the area with 126 tackles, including 46 solos, to go with four interceptions.

Ryan Brady (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Teegan Davis (Princeton, sr.)

The Tiger quarterback was as big a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball as he was on offense, intercepting eight passes, good for two touchdowns and 193 yards. He was unanimously named as First Team TRAC East All-Conference. He’s committed to play for Eastern Illinois.

Teegan Davis (Mike Vaughn)

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, so.)

The unanimous TRAC East All-Conference selection had five interceptions, good for two touchdowns and 102 yards.

Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

Mac Resetich (Hall, sr.)

Unanimously named TRAC East All-Conference selection, Resetich had 82 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Mac Resetich

RETURN SPECIALIST

Mac Resetich (Hall, sr.)

The unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference pick returned three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.

PLACE-KICKER

Carlos Benavidez (Princeton, jr.)

The First Team TRAC East All-Conference kicker made good on 62 of 73 PAT attempts and two of three field goal attempts.

Carlos Benavidez (Mike Vaughn)

PUNTER

Danny Cihocki (Princeton, sr.)

The Princeton punter wasn’t need a lot due to the Tigers’ high potent offense. When he was called upon, Cihocki averaged 35.6 on eight punts with a long of 46 yards.

Danny Cihocki (Mike Vaughn)

HONORABLE MENTION

Bureau Valley - Isaac Attig (sr., QB/RB/E), Jon Dybek (jr., T), Mason Goossens (sr., RB), Cam Lillie (sr., C)

Hall - Joseph Bacidore (jr., LB), Leo Lopez (jr., G), Lucas Milton (jr., T), Tristan Redcliff (jr., LB)

Princeton - Brady Byers (sr., Flex/DB), Ace Christiansen (so, DB), Carson Etheridge (sr, LB), Jack May (jr., T)

St. Bede - Ali Arsland (sr., DL), Connor Brown (sr., E), Callan Hueneberg (sr., RB), Landon Jackson (sr., LB)