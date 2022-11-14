November 14, 2022
3A quarterfinal boxscore: IC Catholic Prep 27, Princeton 20 (OT)

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Danny Cihocki (24) celebrates with teammate Brady Byers (1) after scoring a touchdown against IC Catholic in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Princeton.

Princeton's Danny Cihocki (24) celebrates with teammate Brady Byers (1) after scoring a touchdown against IC Catholic in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

At Princeton

Team1234OTFinal
IC Catholic Prep7076727
Princeton14600020

Scoring plays

P - Christiansen 6 run (Benavidez block), 2:17 1Q

P - Cihocki 31 INT return (Benavidez block), 1:58 1Q

ICCP - Karner 37 pass from Mandel (Kolodziejczyk kick), 0:00 1Q

P - Byers 40 run (kick blocked), 1:23 2Q

ICCP - Gliatta 1 run (Kolodziejczyk kick), 3:26 3Q

ICCP - Gliatta 17 run (kick blocked), 9:49 4Q

ICCP - Gliatta 10 run (Kolodziejczyk kick), OT

YardsticksICCPPHS
Total first downs2214
by rushing1411
by passing83
by penalty00
Total net yards394243
by rushing35-24336-167
by passing15186
Fumbles-lost1-00-0
Penalties-yards4-252-20
Punts-avg1-383-36
Time of possession20:0028:00

Individual statistics

RUSHING: ICCP - Gliatti 21-183 (3 TDs), Gibson 10-48, Mandala 2-5, Gray 2-3, Parker 1-0. P - Christiansen 19-69 (TD), Hickey 6-41, Byers 2-40 (TD), Davis 9-10, Arkels 1-1.

PASSING: ICCP - Mandala 16-23-2, 151 yards (TD). P - Davis 6-13-1, 86 yards; Christiansen 0-1-1, 0 yards.

RECEIVING: ICCP - Kraner 4-56 (TD), Gibson 3-19, Parker 2-21, Schmidt 3-29, Ellis 3-26. P - LaPorte 3-30, Cihocki 2-22, Byers 1-41.

TACKLES: ICCP - Ortiz 10, Caleagno 7, Schmidt 5, Gliatti 5. P - Davis 11, Au. Christiansen 8, Cihocki 7, Morris 6, Williams 6, Etheridge 5.

INTERCEPTIONS: ICCP - Parker 1-25. P - Cihocki 1-31 (TD), Davis 2-61

Gametime temperature: 32 degrees

Crowd: 850 est

Time of game: 2:35