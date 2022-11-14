3A quarterfinal boxscore: IC Catholic Prep 27, Princeton 20 (OT)

At Princeton
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|IC Catholic Prep
|7
|0
|7
|6
|7
|27
|Princeton
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|20
Scoring plays
P - Christiansen 6 run (Benavidez block), 2:17 1Q
P - Cihocki 31 INT return (Benavidez block), 1:58 1Q
ICCP - Karner 37 pass from Mandel (Kolodziejczyk kick), 0:00 1Q
P - Byers 40 run (kick blocked), 1:23 2Q
ICCP - Gliatta 1 run (Kolodziejczyk kick), 3:26 3Q
ICCP - Gliatta 17 run (kick blocked), 9:49 4Q
ICCP - Gliatta 10 run (Kolodziejczyk kick), OT
|Yardsticks
|ICCP
|PHS
|Total first downs
|22
|14
|by rushing
|14
|11
|by passing
|8
|3
|by penalty
|0
|0
|Total net yards
|394
|243
|by rushing
|35-243
|36-167
|by passing
|151
|86
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-25
|2-20
|Punts-avg
|1-38
|3-36
|Time of possession
|20:00
|28:00
Individual statistics
RUSHING: ICCP - Gliatti 21-183 (3 TDs), Gibson 10-48, Mandala 2-5, Gray 2-3, Parker 1-0. P - Christiansen 19-69 (TD), Hickey 6-41, Byers 2-40 (TD), Davis 9-10, Arkels 1-1.
PASSING: ICCP - Mandala 16-23-2, 151 yards (TD). P - Davis 6-13-1, 86 yards; Christiansen 0-1-1, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: ICCP - Kraner 4-56 (TD), Gibson 3-19, Parker 2-21, Schmidt 3-29, Ellis 3-26. P - LaPorte 3-30, Cihocki 2-22, Byers 1-41.
TACKLES: ICCP - Ortiz 10, Caleagno 7, Schmidt 5, Gliatti 5. P - Davis 11, Au. Christiansen 8, Cihocki 7, Morris 6, Williams 6, Etheridge 5.
INTERCEPTIONS: ICCP - Parker 1-25. P - Cihocki 1-31 (TD), Davis 2-61
Gametime temperature: 32 degrees
Crowd: 850 est
Time of game: 2:35