Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs is here.

After 2,053 people voted, tallying 3,800 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Evan Grazzini, York, Linebacker

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Matt Vezza, York

26 carries, 142 yards, 3 TDs including game winner in 2OT, 9-for-14 passing for 108 yards, TD

Ryan Jackson, Lyons Township

Threw three third-quarter TD passes to rally Lyons past Plainfield North 24-13

JP Schilling, Sterling

9 rushes, 89 yards, TD; 3-for-9 passing, 60 yards, TD

Running Back

Julius Ellens, Glenbard West

21 carries, 312 yards, 5 TDs

Josh Gettemy, Yorkville

25 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs, caught 8-yard TD in 4OT win

Joey Puleo, Sycamore

105 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries

Receiver

Brennan Blaine, Amboy

2 catches, 36 yards, go-ahead TD with 8:36 left

Dash Dorsey, St. Francis

TD catches of 65 and 23 yards

Drew Gerke, Batavia

85-yard kick return for a touchdown

Offensive Line

Tristan Countryman, Sycamore

With the Spartans focused on the ground game, a lot went to Contryman’s side as they got 295 ground yards.

Henrik Nystrom, Prairie Ridge

Wolves center helped pave the way for 384 rushing yards to beat Kaneland

Defensive Line

Wesley Shats, Reed-Custer

2.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL in 24-6 win over Du-Pec

Andrew Laurich, Yorkville

7 solo tackles, 2 assists, 2 sacks in 4OT win

Braylon Kilduff, Byron

Recorded two TFLs and added a fumble recovery in the Tigers’ victory at Seneca

Linebacker

Evan Grazzini, York

Made tackle to turn away Marist fake field goal attempt in double-overtime victory

Zack Crawford, Sycamore

Not only ran for 91 yards on 12 carries, was near the team lead in tackles and had one for a loss and multiple for no gain, including a third and goal from the 1

Giovanni Creatore, Prairie Ridge

Sack and tackle for loss in 57-22 win over Kaneland

Kyle Gettemy, Yorkville

5 solo tackles, 8 assists, led game-winning tackle on fourth-and-goal

Defensive Back

Matt Sutter, York

Interception, helped make tackle to turn away Marist fake field goal attempt in double overtime

Brandon Moorman, Reed-Custer

5.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT in 24-6 win over Du-Pec

Eddie Jones, Amboy

INT to set up go-ahead TD, forced fumble on goal line in final 10 seconds to seal win

Lesroy Tittle, Nazareth

35-yard interception return for TD