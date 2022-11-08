Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs is here.
After 2,053 people voted, tallying 3,800 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: Evan Grazzini, York, Linebacker
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Matt Vezza, York
26 carries, 142 yards, 3 TDs including game winner in 2OT, 9-for-14 passing for 108 yards, TD
Ryan Jackson, Lyons Township
Threw three third-quarter TD passes to rally Lyons past Plainfield North 24-13
JP Schilling, Sterling
9 rushes, 89 yards, TD; 3-for-9 passing, 60 yards, TD
Running Back
Julius Ellens, Glenbard West
21 carries, 312 yards, 5 TDs
Josh Gettemy, Yorkville
25 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs, caught 8-yard TD in 4OT win
Joey Puleo, Sycamore
105 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries
Receiver
Brennan Blaine, Amboy
2 catches, 36 yards, go-ahead TD with 8:36 left
Dash Dorsey, St. Francis
TD catches of 65 and 23 yards
Drew Gerke, Batavia
85-yard kick return for a touchdown
Offensive Line
Tristan Countryman, Sycamore
With the Spartans focused on the ground game, a lot went to Contryman’s side as they got 295 ground yards.
Henrik Nystrom, Prairie Ridge
Wolves center helped pave the way for 384 rushing yards to beat Kaneland
Defensive Line
Wesley Shats, Reed-Custer
2.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL in 24-6 win over Du-Pec
Andrew Laurich, Yorkville
7 solo tackles, 2 assists, 2 sacks in 4OT win
Braylon Kilduff, Byron
Recorded two TFLs and added a fumble recovery in the Tigers’ victory at Seneca
Linebacker
Evan Grazzini, York
Made tackle to turn away Marist fake field goal attempt in double-overtime victory
Zack Crawford, Sycamore
Not only ran for 91 yards on 12 carries, was near the team lead in tackles and had one for a loss and multiple for no gain, including a third and goal from the 1
Giovanni Creatore, Prairie Ridge
Sack and tackle for loss in 57-22 win over Kaneland
Kyle Gettemy, Yorkville
5 solo tackles, 8 assists, led game-winning tackle on fourth-and-goal
Defensive Back
Matt Sutter, York
Interception, helped make tackle to turn away Marist fake field goal attempt in double overtime
Brandon Moorman, Reed-Custer
5.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT in 24-6 win over Du-Pec
Eddie Jones, Amboy
INT to set up go-ahead TD, forced fumble on goal line in final 10 seconds to seal win
Lesroy Tittle, Nazareth
35-yard interception return for TD