Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2022 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the of the 2022 playoffs is here.

After 2,634 people voted, tallying 4,595 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Jake Metze, Johnsburg, WR

Team of the Week

Quarterback (Tie)

Korey Tai, Glenbard West

7-for-8, 164 yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD in 38-7 win over Lockport

Ryan Jackson, Lyons Township

2 TD passes, key pooch punt late that set up safety in win over Naperville Central

Eli Meier, Sycamore

Meier had a 35-yard touchdown run and threw for 163 and two more TDs in a 54-13 win against Westinghouse

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge

24 carries, 392 yards, 6 TDs, also threw for one TD in 63-55 win over Crystal Lake South. The 392 ties Class 6A playoff game record.

Running Back

Jake Melion, York

128 yards, 3 TDs

Braden Ellis, Seneca

Rushed 8 times for 112 yards and a TD, added a key interception in a 48-20 win over Winnebago.

Nate Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South

25 carries, 213 yards, 3 TDs in 3-55 loss to Prairie Ridge.

Receiver

Jake Metze, Johnsburg

6-80 rushing 2 TDs; 5-187 receiving, 2 TDs in 54-6 win over Hyde Park.

Kivlin Van Tassel, Joliet Catholic

3 catches, 82 yards, 3 TDs in 43-6 win over Phillips

Luke Mailander, York

7 catches, 123 yards, TD

Offensive Line

Owen Bohene, Genoa-Kingston

One of the blockers for a team that racked up 222 yards on the ground

Evan Robinson, Richmond-Burton

Two pancake blocks and graded at 90% in 49-0 victory over Ridgewood in Class 4A.

Defensive Line

Connor Grimm, Genoa-Kingston

Had a pair of tackles for loss and a number of other big hits in a 16-8 win over Elmwood-Brimfield

Kaden Ladas, Sycamore

Had an interception on defense and a touchdown catch on offense for the Spartans

Jeremy Johnson, Joliet Catholic

3 TFL, 1 FR in 43-6 win over Richards

Linebacker

Max Lavender, Genoa-Kingston

Had a tackle for loss on a key fourth down play in the fourth quarter, plus ran for 47 yards and a score.

Dawson Trebolo, Kaneland

Had a punt block and led a defense that held Riverside-Brookfield to 14 points.

Luke Rendtorff, Richmond-Burton

4 TFLs, 2 sacks in 49-0 victory over Ridgewood in Class 4A playoffs.

Blake Kersting, Yorkville

58-yard interception return for a touchdown, fumble recovery

Defensive Back

Criede Skubic, Coal City

2 INTs, 2 passes broken up in 22-6 win over East Alton-Wood River

Zack Clark, St. Rita

Two interceptions, one returned 63 yards for a touchdown

Ethan Tierney, DeKalb

Had at least six tackles in a 21-13 loss at Moline on Friday. Most were open field tackles that prevented longer runs by the Maroons

Logan Harlow, Prairie Ridge

Had key interception in the fourth quarter that allowed Wolves to take the lead in fourth quarter of 63-55 victory over Crystal Lake South.