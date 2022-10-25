Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 4,846 people voted, tallying 7,583 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Sam Deligio, Huntley, QB

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Sam Deligio, Huntley

16 rushes, career-high 204 yards, 2 TDs in 27-19 win over Crystal Lake South to grab share of FVC title.

Will Vaske, St. Charles North

16-of-29 for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Gavin Dooley, Minooka

8-for-11, 192 yards, 4 pass touchdowns

Running Back

Joey Partridge, Minooka

20-154, 2 TDs

Haiden Janke, Huntley

32 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD in 27-19 win over Crystal Lake South that got Red Raiders a share of the FVC title.

Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton

23 carries, 174 yards, 5 TDs in 41-20 win over Rochelle for the KRC/I8 Blue championship.

Receiver

George Dimopoulos, Crystal Lake Central

7 catches, 167 yards, 3 TDs in 56-49 loss to Prairie Ridge.

Amarri Ford, Plainfield South

7 catches, 131 yards and 2 TDs in the Cougars’ 28-26 win over Joliet West for the SPC East title

Luke Mailander, York

3 catches, 70 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line (Tie for 2nd)

Hunter Smith, Marengo

Played outstanding on line, also had 2 TFLs on defense in 32-7 win over Plano.

Gable Carrick, Sycamore

Sycamore ran for more than 267 yards as a team, with no back running for more than 66. Carrick was a big part of the success of the line

Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton

Graded at 90%, three pancakes in Rockets’ 41-20 win over Rochelle for KRC/I8 Blue title.

Defensive Line

Brady Kentgen, Marengo

Had 3 sacks and 4 TFLs in 32-7 win over Plano that got Indians into the playoffs.

Jack Lesher, Marmion

10-plus tackles, and an interception on defense

Zachary Gray, Plainfield South

4 TFL, 1 sack

Linebacker

Evan Grazzini, York

9 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception

Griffin Walker, Marquette

Walker took an interception back 79 yards for a pick-6 Friday at Sherrard

Joey Puleo, Sycamore

Not only ran for 60 yards on 11 carries, but had an interception and a tackle for a loss in the Spartans’ 28-0 win.

Daniel Roman-Johnson, DeKalb

Had a fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss in a win over Waubonsie Valley.

Defensive Back

Patrick Ostapowicz, McHenry

2 INT in 28-13 win over Burlington Central.

Zane Murphy, AFC

2 INTs, also had 122 yards receiving & a TD

Gage Range, Yorkville

3 interceptions in Yorkville’s 17-0 win over Minooka

Ryan Brady, St. Bede

Made team-high 12 tackles in 39-20 win over Mendota