Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022 regular season is here.
Team of the Week MVP: Sam Deligio, Huntley, QB
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Sam Deligio, Huntley
16 rushes, career-high 204 yards, 2 TDs in 27-19 win over Crystal Lake South to grab share of FVC title.
Will Vaske, St. Charles North
16-of-29 for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
Gavin Dooley, Minooka
8-for-11, 192 yards, 4 pass touchdowns
Running Back
Joey Partridge, Minooka
20-154, 2 TDs
Haiden Janke, Huntley
32 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD in 27-19 win over Crystal Lake South that got Red Raiders a share of the FVC title.
Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton
23 carries, 174 yards, 5 TDs in 41-20 win over Rochelle for the KRC/I8 Blue championship.
Receiver
George Dimopoulos, Crystal Lake Central
7 catches, 167 yards, 3 TDs in 56-49 loss to Prairie Ridge.
Amarri Ford, Plainfield South
7 catches, 131 yards and 2 TDs in the Cougars’ 28-26 win over Joliet West for the SPC East title
Luke Mailander, York
3 catches, 70 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive Line (Tie for 2nd)
Hunter Smith, Marengo
Played outstanding on line, also had 2 TFLs on defense in 32-7 win over Plano.
Gable Carrick, Sycamore
Sycamore ran for more than 267 yards as a team, with no back running for more than 66. Carrick was a big part of the success of the line
Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton
Graded at 90%, three pancakes in Rockets’ 41-20 win over Rochelle for KRC/I8 Blue title.
Defensive Line
Brady Kentgen, Marengo
Had 3 sacks and 4 TFLs in 32-7 win over Plano that got Indians into the playoffs.
Jack Lesher, Marmion
10-plus tackles, and an interception on defense
Zachary Gray, Plainfield South
4 TFL, 1 sack
Linebacker
Evan Grazzini, York
9 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception
Griffin Walker, Marquette
Walker took an interception back 79 yards for a pick-6 Friday at Sherrard
Joey Puleo, Sycamore
Not only ran for 60 yards on 11 carries, but had an interception and a tackle for a loss in the Spartans’ 28-0 win.
Daniel Roman-Johnson, DeKalb
Had a fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss in a win over Waubonsie Valley.
Defensive Back
Patrick Ostapowicz, McHenry
2 INT in 28-13 win over Burlington Central.
Zane Murphy, AFC
2 INTs, also had 122 yards receiving & a TD
Gage Range, Yorkville
3 interceptions in Yorkville’s 17-0 win over Minooka
Ryan Brady, St. Bede
Made team-high 12 tackles in 39-20 win over Mendota