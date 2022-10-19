BCR Week 9 capsule previews

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Bureau Valley (1-7, 0-5) at Hall (4-4, 3-2)

Game time: 7 p.m., Nesti Stadium.

Last meeting: BV 34-7 (Fall 2021).

About the Storm: The Storm are riding a six-game losing skid, shut out in three out of their last four games, and would like to play spoiler and send their seniors out on a good note. “This is our Super Bowl. We’re going to put everything we have in our last game and give it everything we’ve got and send these seniors off on an positive note and also try to build some momentum heading off into the offseason,” BV coach Mat Pistole said. ... BV’s convincing 34-7 win last fall at home over Hall tied the all-time series at 4-4.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils are fighting for their playoff life. They have won three out of their last four games, including last week’s 42-27 upset over rival St. Bede, but need one more, their fifth win, to become playoff eligible. With a combined enrollment with their new co-op with Putnam County, the Red Devils would be a 4A team for the playoffs. “It would mean a lot for a team that only won two games the last two years,” Hall senior QB Mac Resetich said. “I’m the only one who’s really experienced the playoffs from my freshman year, so it’s going to be a big difference for everybody else on the team.” ... Resetich rushed for six touchdowns and 324 yards last week and has now broken the school school’s single season rushing record with 1,867 yards and tied the record for most touchdowns with 28, records held by former Hall star and coach Jason Bland since 1991.

Princeton (8-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (5-3)

Game time: 7 p.m., Monmouth.

Last meeting: Princeton 55-14 (2021).

About the Tigers: The Tigers clinched their fifth straight Three Rivers Conference East (Mississippi) championship at 6-0 and now set their sights toward the playoffs with a win over the Titans that will bring a No. 1 seeding. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the AP 3A Poll for the second week in a row. ... Senior QB Teegan Davis celebrated his 18th birthday by throwing for four touchdowns, running for one and returning an interception for another in last week’s 48-0 win at Bureau Valley. He has now passed for 1,143 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 628 yards and 13 TDs, while playing full games in only two weeks. .... “Princeton will be the best team we have faced all year and tremendous preparation for whoever we draw in the playoffs. Davis is such an electric playmaker and their entire team shows great speed and physicality. We will need to control the ball on offense and eliminate mistakes in order to play at the level necessary to compete with Princeton,” M-R coach Jeremy Adolphson said. ... The Tigers have outscored the Titans 118-27 (39.3 to 9) in their last three meetings and tied the all-time series at three games apiece against their former West Central Conference rivals with last year’s 55-14 win at Bryant Field.

About the Titans: The Titans have won four of their last five games, including a Week 7 forfeit over Riverdale, and 28-6 win over E-P last week. They are playoff eligible, but need a win to clinch a berth. “We have righted the ship a little after a rough start,” Adolphson said. .... Titans QB Silas Braun has thrown for 1,919 passing yards and 19 TDs and rushed for 932 rushing yards and 16 TDs over the last two years, but his numbers are down this year at 468/10 and 425/3. ...The Titans’ field is located at 500 South Sunny Lane in Monmouth on the far southwest side of town.

St. Bede (6-2, 3-2) at Mendota (3-5, 1-4)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday.

Last meeting: St. Bede 33-15 (2021)

About the Bruins: After a 6-0 start, the Bruins have dropped two straight. They need to finish with a win to improve their playoff seeding. The Bruins took a stumble at home last week with a 42-27 loss to rival Hall and lost the week before at No. 3 3A Princeton. As a result, the fell out of the 1A rankings this week. “We have plenty to play for and want to get some momentum. They will be playing hard for their Senior Night,” SBA coach Jim Eustice said. ... . ... St. Bede won 33-15 last year when the Illinois Valley rivals met for the first time in 36 years.

About the Trojans: After reaching the playoffs for the first time in seven years last year, the Trojans have been knocked out of the playoff hunt with two straight losses, including last week’s 30-27 road loss to Newman.

Biggsville West Central (8-0) at Amboy-LaMoille (7-1)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday, at the Harbor.

Last meeting: Amboy 60-14 (2021)

About the Heat: West Central is coached by Jason Kirby, former Bureau Valley coach Jason Kirby, who led the Storm to a 3A State runner-up finish in 2004. ... Kirby’s Heat are undefeated, winning by a margin of 61 to 21.5. ... The Heat beat Galva last week 60-8.

About the Clippers: Amboy’s lone lost was to Milford (40-30) in Week 4. The Clippers are averaging 42.5 ppg while allowing 17. ... A-L beat Aquin 42-14 last week. ... The Clippers cooled off the Heat last year for a 60-14 defeat in Week 4.