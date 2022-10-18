Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 regular season is here.
Team of the Week MVP: Evan Griffiths, McHenry, OL
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Tre Jones, Oswego East
14 carries, 255 yards, 4 TDs in 35-21 win over Oswego
Mac Resetich, Hall
4-5-0, 104 yards passing; 39 carries, 324 yards, 6 TDs rushing in 42-27 upset of St. Bede
Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge
32 carries, 334 yards, 5 TDs (301 yards and all TDs in second half) of 48-41 win over Crystal Lake South.
Running Back
Oshobi Odior, Oswego East
After missing 6 games with an ankle injury, returned to run for 88 yards on 16 carries and go-ahead TD to beat Oswego
Jake Metze, Johnsburg
25 carries, 224 yards, 3 TDs in 30-6 win over Woodstock.
Brian Stanton, Plainfield South
16 carries, 250 yards, 4TD; 2 receptions, 35 yards, TD
Receiver
Dash Dorsey, St. Francis
3 TD catches in win over Riverside-Brookfield
Braiden Freeman, Mendota
6 receptions, 140 yards, TD in 30-27 loss at Newman
Burke Gautcher, Sycamore
Had six catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive Line
Evan Griffiths, McHenry
Picked up fumble and advanced for key first down that allowed Warriors to run out the clock in 27-21 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Anthony Birsa, Joliet Catholic
Anchor of offensive line that powered way to shutout over Benet
Defensive Line
Joel Koch, Hall
4 TFLs, 2 sacks, forced fumble, batted down pass in 42-27 win over St. Bede
Tristan Countryman, Sycamore
In a shutout of LaSalle-Peru, he helped control the line and had four tackles
Nathan Hoard, DeKalb
In a 14-0 shutout, had a PBU, sack, and a TFL in a four-play stretch in the second half, forcing a key stop of the Wildcats
Linebacker
Kiefer Tarnoki, Sycamore
In the balanced defensive attack, had four tackles, one for a loss, in a shutout of La Salle.
Zach Smith, Richmond-Burton
8 solos, 5 assists, 1 INT in 49-0 win over Harvard. Also 3 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD
Rory Harper, Genoa-Kingston
Had two fumble recoveries in a 44-6 win against Rockford Christian
Filip Maciorowski, Glenbard West
3 sacks, forced fumble
Defensive Back
Reece Richardson, York
2 pass breakups, 0 catches allowed, 1 tackle, part of a defensive effort that only allowed 26 yards
Brody Engel, Genoa-Kingston
Had an interception, punt return for a touchdown and a touchdown reception in a 44-6 win against Rockford Christian
Austin Martin, DeKalb
Got turnovers on three straight possession in a shutout win over Neuqua Valley with a fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Ian Boal, Johnsburg
3 INT in 30-6 win over Woodstock. Also has 2 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD.