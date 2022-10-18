Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 3,815 people voted, tallying 5,991 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Evan Griffiths, McHenry, OL

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Tre Jones, Oswego East

14 carries, 255 yards, 4 TDs in 35-21 win over Oswego

Mac Resetich, Hall

4-5-0, 104 yards passing; 39 carries, 324 yards, 6 TDs rushing in 42-27 upset of St. Bede

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge

32 carries, 334 yards, 5 TDs (301 yards and all TDs in second half) of 48-41 win over Crystal Lake South.

Running Back

Oshobi Odior, Oswego East

After missing 6 games with an ankle injury, returned to run for 88 yards on 16 carries and go-ahead TD to beat Oswego

Jake Metze, Johnsburg

25 carries, 224 yards, 3 TDs in 30-6 win over Woodstock.

Brian Stanton, Plainfield South

16 carries, 250 yards, 4TD; 2 receptions, 35 yards, TD

Receiver

Dash Dorsey, St. Francis

3 TD catches in win over Riverside-Brookfield

Braiden Freeman, Mendota

6 receptions, 140 yards, TD in 30-27 loss at Newman

Burke Gautcher, Sycamore

Had six catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive Line

Evan Griffiths, McHenry

Picked up fumble and advanced for key first down that allowed Warriors to run out the clock in 27-21 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Anthony Birsa, Joliet Catholic

Anchor of offensive line that powered way to shutout over Benet

Defensive Line

Joel Koch, Hall

4 TFLs, 2 sacks, forced fumble, batted down pass in 42-27 win over St. Bede

Tristan Countryman, Sycamore

In a shutout of LaSalle-Peru, he helped control the line and had four tackles

Nathan Hoard, DeKalb

In a 14-0 shutout, had a PBU, sack, and a TFL in a four-play stretch in the second half, forcing a key stop of the Wildcats

Linebacker

Kiefer Tarnoki, Sycamore

In the balanced defensive attack, had four tackles, one for a loss, in a shutout of La Salle.

Zach Smith, Richmond-Burton

8 solos, 5 assists, 1 INT in 49-0 win over Harvard. Also 3 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD

Rory Harper, Genoa-Kingston

Had two fumble recoveries in a 44-6 win against Rockford Christian

Filip Maciorowski, Glenbard West

3 sacks, forced fumble

Defensive Back

Reece Richardson, York

2 pass breakups, 0 catches allowed, 1 tackle, part of a defensive effort that only allowed 26 yards

Brody Engel, Genoa-Kingston

Had an interception, punt return for a touchdown and a touchdown reception in a 44-6 win against Rockford Christian

Austin Martin, DeKalb

Got turnovers on three straight possession in a shutout win over Neuqua Valley with a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Ian Boal, Johnsburg

3 INT in 30-6 win over Woodstock. Also has 2 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD.