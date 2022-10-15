BCR football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 14

Three Rivers East
Newman 30, Mendota 27
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0
Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14
Three Rivers West
Monmouth-Roseville 28, E-P 6
Orion 53, Sherrard 7
LeRoy (3-4) at Morrison (3-4)
Other area games
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 42, Aquin 14
Annawan-Wethersfield 32, ROWVA 24
Byron 49, Dixon 14
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Fieldcrest 14
Marquette win by forfeit over Christ the King
Mercer County 28, Stark County 0
Moline 33, Sterling 21
Morris 59, Ottawa 7
Sycamore 28, L-P 0
Saturday
Hall (3-4, 2-2) at St. Bede (6-1, 3-1), 5 p.m.