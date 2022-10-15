October 14, 2022
BCR football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 14

By Kevin Hieronymus

Three Rivers East

Newman 30, Mendota 27

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

Three Rivers West

Monmouth-Roseville 28, E-P 6

Orion 53, Sherrard 7

LeRoy (3-4) at Morrison (3-4)

Other area games

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 42, Aquin 14

Annawan-Wethersfield 32, ROWVA 24

Byron 49, Dixon 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Fieldcrest 14

Marquette win by forfeit over Christ the King

Mercer County 28, Stark County 0

Moline 33, Sterling 21

Morris 59, Ottawa 7

Sycamore 28, L-P 0

Saturday

Hall (3-4, 2-2) at St. Bede (6-1, 3-1), 5 p.m.