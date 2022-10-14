Princeton, Bureau Valley to clash under Friday Night Lights

A weekend of Bureau County rivalries on both sides of the county kicks off tonight in Manlius.

Princeton (7-0, 5-0) looks to polish off its fifth straight Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Conference championship when it takes on host Bureau Valley (1-6, 0-4) at Storm Stadium tonight. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Tigers moved up one spot in this week’s AP Class 3A Poll to No. 3.

Princeton has won all three games in the series rivalry dating back to 1997, including last year’s 49-20 win at Princeton.

This will be the first time the teams have met on the Storm’s home turf.

The weekend caps Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff at St. Bede Academy where the host Bruins (6-1, 3-1) host rival Hall (3-4, 2-2). The Bruins are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A.

St. Bede won last year’s meeting 15-12. Hall holds a 50-22 series edge.

Other area games under the Friday Night Lights include:

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (6-1) at Aquin (2-5)

Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) at ROWVA (5-2)

Fieldcrest (1-6) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-4)

Dixon (5-2) at Byron (6-1)

Mendota (3-4, 2-2) at Newman (4-3, 2-2)

Monmouth-Roseville (4-3, 3-2) at E-P (4-3, 1-2)

Sherrard (1-6, 1-3) at Orion (3-4, 2-2)

Sycamore (7-0) at L-P (5-2)

LeRoy (3-4) at Morrison (3-4)

Kewanee (3-4) at Rockridge (6-1)