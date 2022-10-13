BCR Week 8 capsule previews

GAME OF THE WEEK

Hall (3-4, 2-2) at St. Bede (6-1, 3-1)

Game time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Last meeting: St. Bede 15-12 (2021)

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils are in a must-win mode the final two weeks to become playoff eligible. After this week’s game at Bede, they will host Bureau Valley. “We are in a must-win situation and our kids know it. I have confidence in our guys that they will come and leave everything on the field,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. The Hall coach said the Bruins present a problem with their taller receivers. “We will have to make some adjustments to try and battle that and we have to keep (QB) John Brady contained and not let him run on broken plays,” Tieman said. ... Hall had a stunning, last-second, 20-18 loss at home last week to Newman when the Comets threw for the winning touchdown as time expired. ... Hall leads the all-time series 50-22.

About the Bruins: St. Bede enjoyed its first 6-0 start in 36 years before losing at now No. 3 3A ranked Princeton 56-7 last week. Bruins coach Jim Eustice said a rivalry game with Hall is just the ticket to get the Bruins back on track. “We are regrouping and the attitude is great. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere,” he said. ... St. Bede, which is ranked No. 10 in 1A, looks to win out to improve its seeding for the postseason. The Bruins finish out with Mendota on the road next week.

Princeton (7-0, 5-0) at Bureau Valley (1-5, 0-4)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Manlius.

Last meeting: PHS 49-20 (2021).

About the Tiger: Princeton plays at BV for the first time in the brief football rivalry between the Bureau County neighbors, having hosted their previous three meetings in 1997, 1998 and 2021. The Tiger have won them all, including last year’s 49-20. ... The Tigers look to wrap up a 6-0 finish and their fifth straight Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Conference championship. PHS coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers won’t take the Storm lightly. BV put up more points on Princeton last year than everybody but Kewanee (49) when the Tigers went 10-2, reaching the 3A quarterfinals. “Their kids play extremely hard and coach (Mat) Pistole does a great job with the kids he has. I assume it will be their Senior Night, so their kids will be playing with a lot of emotion and we’re going to have to match it,” he said. ... The Tigers are averaging 53.6 ppg and have scored 55 points or higher in five of seven games. ... PHS improved one spot in this week’s AP 3A Poll to No. 3.

About the Storm: The Storm look to snap a five-game skid since defeating Sherrard 20-14 in Week 2. They have been outscored 125-27 in their last four games. They lost last week to E-P 33-0. ... The Storm offense has gained a boost from junior RB Robert Novak, who has rushed for 204 yards and two TDs the last two weeks. ... Pistole said the Storm will have to limit big plays and tackle extremely well to give them ourselves a shot against what he calls a loaded Tiger team. “Princeton is the best team I’ve seen on film in quite some time. Coach Pearson and staff do a great job. They are really fast and athletic. They fly to the ball on defense and anyone of their skill guys can go the distance at any moment on offense,” he said.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (6-1) at Aquin (2-5)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Freeport

About the Clippers: The Clippers sailed to a 62-8 win at Bushnell-Prairie City Saturday and want to keep the ship heading full steam ahead for the 8-man postseason. “It means a lot for us to keep winning. We want to get the highest seed we can. We have to keep playing our game. We have to just keep winning and get the highest playoff seed possible,” coach Scott Payne said.

About the Bulldogs: Aquin (2-5) “throws the ball a lot,” Payne said, so the Clippers will have to be ready to defend the pass. ... Last week, the Bulldogs shut out Rockford Christian Life 50-0. ... The Bulldogs beat the Clippers 52-24 in 2019 on the way to finishing 11-1, reaching the 1A quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champ Lena-Winslow (52-20).