Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2022 regular season is here.
After 3,946 people voted, tallying 5,958 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: Ashton Nawrocki, York, DL
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Matt Vezza, York
240 yards, 2 TDs
Mitch Janczak, Ełk Grove
Rushed for 73 yards and 3 TDs and was 7 of 11 for 110 yards in win over Rolling Meadows
Dennis Mandala, IC Catholic Prep
20 for 25, 323 yards, 3 TDs
Running Back
Tyler O’Connor, Wheaton North
TD run, threw game winning 2-point conversion, also had interception at defensive back
Aiden Wiseman, Dixon
24 rushes, 188 yards, 3 TDs (including game-winner in OT)
Jase Grunder, E-P
15 rushes, 232 yards, 4 TDs
Receiver
Hyatt Timosciek, Lockport
6 receptions, 174 yards, 2 touchdowns, caught game winning 2-point conversion.
Luke Wallace, Lemont
3 receptions, 3 touchdowns
Burke Gautcher, Sycamore
Had three catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, plus and interception on defense
Offensive Line
Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton
The Rockets’ line paved the way for 507 rushing yards in 42-14 win over Johnsburg.
Jacob Welch, Johnsburg
Led the way on both lines as the Skyhawks lost to Richmond-Burton 42-14.
Defensive Line
Ashton Nawrocki, York
7 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries
Andrew Hamm, Marquette
On a QB sack, intercepted pass in end zone for TD in 52-0 win at Walther Christian
Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore
Helped control the line of scrimmage for the Spartans and recovered a fumble in a win over Woodstock North
Linebacker
Evan Grazzini, York
9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Kesler Collins, FCW
Junior recorded three tackles for loss defensively in addition to his 58 yards of offense on just seven touches
Adrian Gurrero, Willowbrook
Interception, recovered onside kick, offensively threw a 47-yard TD pass and caught a TD, also made three PATs
Mason Rosborough, Burlington Central
13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 safety in 21-17 win over CL Central.
Defensive Back
Jacob Russell, Plainfield South
2 interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown
Jake Metze, Johnsburg
Returned INT 97 yards for touchdown (last play of the half), and had 70-yard TD reception on offense, in 42-14 loss to Richmond-Burton.
Paxton Giertz, Seneca
The sophomore had a huge game against Momence, recording two interceptions, seven extra points and a rushing touchdown for the unbeaten Irish
Payton Gutierrez, Marquette
Intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for TD in 52-0 win at Walther Christian.