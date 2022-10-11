Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 3,946 people voted, tallying 5,958 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Ashton Nawrocki, York, DL

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Matt Vezza, York

240 yards, 2 TDs

Mitch Janczak, Ełk Grove

Rushed for 73 yards and 3 TDs and was 7 of 11 for 110 yards in win over Rolling Meadows

Dennis Mandala, IC Catholic Prep

20 for 25, 323 yards, 3 TDs

Running Back

Tyler O’Connor, Wheaton North

TD run, threw game winning 2-point conversion, also had interception at defensive back

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon

24 rushes, 188 yards, 3 TDs (including game-winner in OT)

Jase Grunder, E-P

15 rushes, 232 yards, 4 TDs

Receiver

Hyatt Timosciek, Lockport

6 receptions, 174 yards, 2 touchdowns, caught game winning 2-point conversion.

Luke Wallace, Lemont

3 receptions, 3 touchdowns

Burke Gautcher, Sycamore

Had three catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, plus and interception on defense

Offensive Line

Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton

The Rockets’ line paved the way for 507 rushing yards in 42-14 win over Johnsburg.

Jacob Welch, Johnsburg

Led the way on both lines as the Skyhawks lost to Richmond-Burton 42-14.

Defensive Line

Ashton Nawrocki, York

7 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries

Andrew Hamm, Marquette

On a QB sack, intercepted pass in end zone for TD in 52-0 win at Walther Christian

Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore

Helped control the line of scrimmage for the Spartans and recovered a fumble in a win over Woodstock North

Linebacker

Evan Grazzini, York

9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Kesler Collins, FCW

Junior recorded three tackles for loss defensively in addition to his 58 yards of offense on just seven touches

Adrian Gurrero, Willowbrook

Interception, recovered onside kick, offensively threw a 47-yard TD pass and caught a TD, also made three PATs

Mason Rosborough, Burlington Central

13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 safety in 21-17 win over CL Central.

Defensive Back

Jacob Russell, Plainfield South

2 interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown

Jake Metze, Johnsburg

Returned INT 97 yards for touchdown (last play of the half), and had 70-yard TD reception on offense, in 42-14 loss to Richmond-Burton.

Paxton Giertz, Seneca

The sophomore had a huge game against Momence, recording two interceptions, seven extra points and a rushing touchdown for the unbeaten Irish

Payton Gutierrez, Marquette

Intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for TD in 52-0 win at Walther Christian.