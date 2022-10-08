The Times Area Roundup: Seneca dominates Momence to move to 7-0

At Seneca on Friday night, the host Fighting Irish football team ran its record to 7-0 with a 54-0 hammering of visiting Momence. Seneca is also now 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North Division heading into next week’s showdown at Clifton Central.
The Irish on Friday led 21-0 after one quarter and 41-0 by halftime. Collin Wright (71 yards), Braden Ellis (67 yards), Zach Sulzberger (35 yards), Nathen Neal (28 yards) and Paxton Giertz (22 yards) all rushed for Seneca touchdowns, while quarterback Nathan Grant (25 yards passing) threw two more TDs, both to Kysen Klinker.
Giertz also added seven extra points and two interceptions, while Ellis ran back a pick-6.
“I was a little worried our week off last week lost us some momentum, but our kids stepped up big tonight,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “The run game was dominant tonight with a lot of guys getting involved in the game plan. Our line opened big holes all night.
“Defensively, our defensive line got a lot of pressure on the quarterback, while our secondary made some big plays with three picks and several well-defended pass breakups.”
Momence fall to 2-5 overall, 1-2 in the Vermilion Valley North.
Boys golf
Kaufman tied for 29th at state: At the IHSA Class 2A State Finals for boys golf at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ottawa’s Drake Kaufman is tied for 29th place with an 18-hole 78, seven strokes over par. Kaufman’s Ottawa teammate Seth Cooper shot an 84 and is tied for 93rd.
The individual Class 2A leader is Lisle Benet’s Charles Davenport, who through 18 holes has a one-over-par 72.
Start of play Saturday has been delayed until 9:30 a.m. due to the likelihood of frost.
Girls volleyball
Hinckley-Big Rock def. Somonauk 25-3, 17-25, 25-10: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Bobcats were dealt the consolation-bracket defeat. Somonauk (5-12) was paced by Ame Grace’s 15 digs and four kills, Josie Rader’s four kills and three aces, and Riley Snyder’s 14 digs and nine assists.
Serena def. Indian Creek 25-9, 22-25, 25-16: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Huskers knocked off Indian Creek to advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship match against Newark in LaMoille.
Newark def. Earlville 25-8, 25-16: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Norsemen (21-4) moved on to Saturday’s championship against Serena led by Lauren Ulrich (10 assists to surpass 1,000 for her career), Kodi Rizzo (four kills), Addison Ness (five kills) and Taylor Kruser (eight digs).
Boys soccer
Sandwich 8, Yorkville Christian 2: In the play-in game of the 1A Serena Regional, the Indians captured the second postseason win in program history led by Kayden Page’s four goals, Luis Baez’s two goals and nine saves in net by Johnathon Carlson. Willie Lappe and Alex White also added a goal apiece for Sandwich, which advances on to play top-seeded Serena.