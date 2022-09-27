Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2022 regular season is here.
After 4,339 people voted, tallying 6,641 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South, DB
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Matt Vezza, York
13-for-20, 209 yards, TD, ran for 43 yards
Ryan Boe, Batavia
9-of-15 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns
Zach Randl, Dundee-Crown
20 of 34 passing 274 yards, 3 TDs in 37-24 loss to Crystal Lake Central.
Running Back
Jake Melion, York
24 carries, 114 yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Bradshaw, Kaneland
Had 85 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries against Ottawa.
Haiden Janke, Huntley
31 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD in 37-20 win over Jacobs.
Receiver
Charlie Specht, York
5 catches, 119 yards, 43-yard TD catch
Zach Hayes, Nazareth
7 catches, 100 yards, also pick-six defensively and kicked 27-yard field goal
Reece Kolke, Hinsdale Central
9 catches, 154 yards, TD
Offensive Line
Jacob Welch, Johnsburg
Led Skyhawks’ OL in 42-6 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran and ended a 3-game skid. Also scored his first varsity touchdown on a short run.
Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore
Had six pancake blocks against Rochelle as the Spartans dominated on the line.
Defensive Line
Zayn Zaidi, Plainfield Central
8 solo tackles, 5 assists, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU
Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley
3 TFLs, fumble recovery (all in 1st half)
Dan Spencer, Morris
4 tackles in 49-7 win at L-P
Linebacker
Mason Rosborough, Burlington Central
7 solos, 2 assisted tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL in 24-20 win over Crystal Lake South.
Joey Puleo, Sycamore
Had a sack, seven tackles, two for a loss and an interception as the Spartans pitched the shutout against Rochelle - plus he had a 23-yard TD run at RB to boot.
Robbie Gall, Burlington Central
9 solos, 4 assisted tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT in 24-20 win over Crystal Lake South.
Phil Carlton Jr, Plainfield Central
10 solo tackles, 7 assists, 1 TFL, 1 FF
Defensive Back
Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South
2 interceptions, 1 returned for a TD, 3 pass breakups, also 3 catches for 51 yards and 3 punt returns for 81 yards
Dalonte Butcher, Plainfield East
9 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass blocks
Chris Korb, Hiawatha
Had 12 tackles, two for a loss, against Polo, plus threw for 147 yards and 3 scores and ran for another 137
Logan Harlow, Prairie Ridge
1 INT, TD-saving tackle in second half in 27-16 win over Cary-Grove.