Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2022 season

Team of the Week MVP: Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South, DB

Quarterback

Matt Vezza, York

13-for-20, 209 yards, TD, ran for 43 yards

Ryan Boe, Batavia

9-of-15 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns

Zach Randl, Dundee-Crown

20 of 34 passing 274 yards, 3 TDs in 37-24 loss to Crystal Lake Central.

Running Back

Jake Melion, York

24 carries, 114 yards, 3 TDs

Tyler Bradshaw, Kaneland

Had 85 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries against Ottawa.

Haiden Janke, Huntley

31 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD in 37-20 win over Jacobs.

Receiver

Charlie Specht, York

5 catches, 119 yards, 43-yard TD catch

Zach Hayes, Nazareth

7 catches, 100 yards, also pick-six defensively and kicked 27-yard field goal

Reece Kolke, Hinsdale Central

9 catches, 154 yards, TD

Offensive Line

Jacob Welch, Johnsburg

Led Skyhawks’ OL in 42-6 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran and ended a 3-game skid. Also scored his first varsity touchdown on a short run.

Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore

Had six pancake blocks against Rochelle as the Spartans dominated on the line.

Defensive Line

Zayn Zaidi, Plainfield Central

8 solo tackles, 5 assists, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU

Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley

3 TFLs, fumble recovery (all in 1st half)

Dan Spencer, Morris

4 tackles in 49-7 win at L-P

Linebacker

Mason Rosborough, Burlington Central

7 solos, 2 assisted tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL in 24-20 win over Crystal Lake South.

Joey Puleo, Sycamore

Had a sack, seven tackles, two for a loss and an interception as the Spartans pitched the shutout against Rochelle - plus he had a 23-yard TD run at RB to boot.

Robbie Gall, Burlington Central

9 solos, 4 assisted tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT in 24-20 win over Crystal Lake South.

Phil Carlton Jr, Plainfield Central

10 solo tackles, 7 assists, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Defensive Back

Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South

2 interceptions, 1 returned for a TD, 3 pass breakups, also 3 catches for 51 yards and 3 punt returns for 81 yards

Dalonte Butcher, Plainfield East

9 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass blocks

Chris Korb, Hiawatha

Had 12 tackles, two for a loss, against Polo, plus threw for 147 yards and 3 scores and ran for another 137

Logan Harlow, Prairie Ridge

1 INT, TD-saving tackle in second half in 27-16 win over Cary-Grove.