The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, September 23

Despite an electric performance from Bolingbrook freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, Lincoln-Way East rode 181 yards and five touchdowns from running back James Kwiecinski to a 42-32 SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue victory Friday in Frankfort.
Jake Scianna added a pair of interceptions for East (5-0, 3-0 SWSC Blue), while Williams piled up 402 yards passing and five touchdowns for Bolingbrook (3-2, 1-1).
Lincoln-Way West 36, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Warriors defense was spotless in a commanding SWSC Red road win. West is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Sandburg 34, Lockport 3: At Lockport, the Porters lost at home for the second consecutive week, allowing Sandburg to pick up its first win of the season. Lockport falls to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in SWSC Blue play with the loss.
Andrew 14, Lincoln-Way Central 7: At Tinley Park, the Knights dropped below .500 at 2-3 overall with a SWSC Red loss to the Bolts.
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0: At Gilman, the Fighting Irish improved to 5-0 with a commanding Vermilion Valley North Conference win over the Raiders on the road led by Nathan Grant’s 138 yards and three touchdowns rushing as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Plainfield Central 30, Joliet West 20: At Joliet, the Wildcats held on for a road win over the Tigers to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Southwest Prairie Conference play, while West dropped to 1-4 and 0-1, respectively.
Plainfield North 24, Yorkville 0: At Yorkville, the visiting Tigers came out on top of a battle of the unbeatens, taking down the Foxes to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in SPC play. Yorkville is 4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference following the loss.
Minooka 18, Oswego 8: At Minooka, the home team picked up its fourth consecutive victory in its SPC opener. Minooka is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the SPC, while the loss dropped Oswego to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Reed-Custer 41, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the Comets continued their early-season dominance with a shutout win over the Blue Devils on the road. R-C is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, while Peotone is 3-2 and 1-2, respectively.
Wilmington 56, Herscher 20: At Wilmington, the Wildcats tied a school record with their 24th consecutive win by repelling the Tigers at home. Wilmington is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in ICE Conference play.
Coal City 31, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the Coalers picked up a commanding ICE Conference win on the road by shutting out the Lions. Coal City improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play with the victory.
Morris 49, LaSalle-Peru 7: At La Salle, Morris remains unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Interstate Eight following a commanding road victory over L-P.
Providence 52, Marian Central 26: At Woodstock, the Celtics put up some big offensive numbers in a road win over the Hurricanes. Providence is 3-2 on the season following the nonconference win.