Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 regular season is here.
After 4,849 people voted, tallying 7,666 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: Efrein Ramirez, Minooka, DB: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Team of the Week
Quarterback
A.J. Bravieri, Johnsburg
25-38 passing for 317 yards, 4 TDs and an INT
Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South
303 yards and 1 TD pass in win over Dundee-Crown
Elijah Meier, Sycamore
Was 9 for 9 for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Ottawa.
Running Back
Kelly Watson, York
21 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs including game-winner in OT
Nathan Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South
5 total TDs, 252 total yards (194 rushing)
Jesse Simpson, FCW
Ran for 114 yards including a 48-yard touchdown in the Falcons’ homecoming loss to Decatur Lutheran
Receiver
Ethan McCarter, DeKalb
Had four first-half touchdowns, three receiving and one on a punt return as the Barbs routed Metea Valley
D.J. McIntosh, Minooka
7 catches, 125 yards in 34-6 win over Plainfield Central
Talyn Taylor, Geneva
5 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Dominic Begora, York
Didn’t allow a sack and anchored offensive line in OT win
TJ McMillen, St. Francis
No QB touches, 7 pancake blocks, 1 rush for 40 yards, 1 fumble recovery for TD, 1 QB hurry
Defensive Line
Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove
2 sacks as the Trojans’ defense pitched a shutout in 18-0 win over McHenry.
Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru
9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles in 47-14 win at Plano
Tony Morales, Crystal Lake Central
4 sacks, fumble recovery that led to TD in 7-0 win over Hampshire
Linebacker
Cole Ostendorf, York
14 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove
1 sack, 1 INT as Trojans beat McHenry, 18-0.
Roberto Patino, Lemont
Fumble recovery for score, interception, 6 XP, 2 FG, 18 total points scored
Phil Carlton Jr, Plainfield Central
7 tackles, 5 assists and 1 TFL
Defensive Back (tie for 4th)
Efrein Ramirez, Minooka
5 tackles, 1 tack for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
Gavin Henriques, Cary-Grove
2 INT in 18-0 win over McHenry.
Ethan Tierney, DeKalb
Had seven tackles and a 55-yard INT return for a touchdown, plus a receiving touchdown for the Barbs.
Caden Eller, Marquette
The Crusaders speedster recorded two INTs in addition to his 49-yard TD catch on offense in a win over Annawan/Wethersfield
Connor Esparza, Reed-Custer
2 interceptions