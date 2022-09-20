September 20, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 season

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet West at Minooka The Minooka Indians run out on the field led by Jase Szakel (23) before their varsity football game against Joliet West at Minooka. Sept 2, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 4,849 people voted, tallying 7,666 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Efrein Ramirez, Minooka, DB: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Team of the Week

Quarterback

A.J. Bravieri, Johnsburg

25-38 passing for 317 yards, 4 TDs and an INT

Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

303 yards and 1 TD pass in win over Dundee-Crown

Elijah Meier, Sycamore

Was 9 for 9 for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Ottawa.

Running Back

Kelly Watson, York

21 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs including game-winner in OT

Nathan Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South

5 total TDs, 252 total yards (194 rushing)

Jesse Simpson, FCW

Ran for 114 yards including a 48-yard touchdown in the Falcons’ homecoming loss to Decatur Lutheran

Receiver

Ethan McCarter, DeKalb

Had four first-half touchdowns, three receiving and one on a punt return as the Barbs routed Metea Valley

D.J. McIntosh, Minooka

7 catches, 125 yards in 34-6 win over Plainfield Central

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

5 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Dominic Begora, York

Didn’t allow a sack and anchored offensive line in OT win

TJ McMillen, St. Francis

No QB touches, 7 pancake blocks, 1 rush for 40 yards, 1 fumble recovery for TD, 1 QB hurry

Defensive Line

Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove

2 sacks as the Trojans’ defense pitched a shutout in 18-0 win over McHenry.

Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles in 47-14 win at Plano

Tony Morales, Crystal Lake Central

4 sacks, fumble recovery that led to TD in 7-0 win over Hampshire

Linebacker

Cole Ostendorf, York

14 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove

1 sack, 1 INT as Trojans beat McHenry, 18-0.

Roberto Patino, Lemont

Fumble recovery for score, interception, 6 XP, 2 FG, 18 total points scored

Phil Carlton Jr, Plainfield Central

7 tackles, 5 assists and 1 TFL

Defensive Back (tie for 4th)

Efrein Ramirez, Minooka

5 tackles, 1 tack for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Gavin Henriques, Cary-Grove

2 INT in 18-0 win over McHenry.

Ethan Tierney, DeKalb

Had seven tackles and a 55-yard INT return for a touchdown, plus a receiving touchdown for the Barbs.

Caden Eller, Marquette

The Crusaders speedster recorded two INTs in addition to his 49-yard TD catch on offense in a win over Annawan/Wethersfield

Connor Esparza, Reed-Custer

2 interceptions