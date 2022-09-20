Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 4,849 people voted, tallying 7,666 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.

Team of the Week MVP: Efrein Ramirez, Minooka, DB: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Team of the Week

Quarterback

A.J. Bravieri, Johnsburg

25-38 passing for 317 yards, 4 TDs and an INT

Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

303 yards and 1 TD pass in win over Dundee-Crown

Elijah Meier, Sycamore

Was 9 for 9 for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Ottawa.

Running Back

Kelly Watson, York

21 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs including game-winner in OT

Nathan Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South

5 total TDs, 252 total yards (194 rushing)

Jesse Simpson, FCW

Ran for 114 yards including a 48-yard touchdown in the Falcons’ homecoming loss to Decatur Lutheran

Receiver

Ethan McCarter, DeKalb

Had four first-half touchdowns, three receiving and one on a punt return as the Barbs routed Metea Valley

D.J. McIntosh, Minooka

7 catches, 125 yards in 34-6 win over Plainfield Central

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

5 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Dominic Begora, York

Didn’t allow a sack and anchored offensive line in OT win

TJ McMillen, St. Francis

No QB touches, 7 pancake blocks, 1 rush for 40 yards, 1 fumble recovery for TD, 1 QB hurry

Defensive Line

Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove

2 sacks as the Trojans’ defense pitched a shutout in 18-0 win over McHenry.

Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles in 47-14 win at Plano

Tony Morales, Crystal Lake Central

4 sacks, fumble recovery that led to TD in 7-0 win over Hampshire

Linebacker

Cole Ostendorf, York

14 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove

1 sack, 1 INT as Trojans beat McHenry, 18-0.

Roberto Patino, Lemont

Fumble recovery for score, interception, 6 XP, 2 FG, 18 total points scored

Phil Carlton Jr, Plainfield Central

7 tackles, 5 assists and 1 TFL

Defensive Back (tie for 4th)

Efrein Ramirez, Minooka

5 tackles, 1 tack for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Gavin Henriques, Cary-Grove

2 INT in 18-0 win over McHenry.

Ethan Tierney, DeKalb

Had seven tackles and a 55-yard INT return for a touchdown, plus a receiving touchdown for the Barbs.

Caden Eller, Marquette

The Crusaders speedster recorded two INTs in addition to his 49-yard TD catch on offense in a win over Annawan/Wethersfield

Connor Esparza, Reed-Custer

2 interceptions