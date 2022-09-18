September 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week voting is open for Week 4

By Shaw Local News Network

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Neuqua Valley fans cheer their team against Naperville North Friday September 16, 2022 at Barbara J. Barrows Stadium in Naperville. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Click here to vote for the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week!

Each week, we’ll select 22 players - 11 on offense, 11 on defense - voted on by you, who had the best week. This week: we will have 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 OLs, 4 DLs, 4 LBs and 3 DBs on our Team of the Week.

And the player who gets the most votes, our Team of the Week MVP, gets the Friday Night Drive championship belt.

Thank you to our title sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.Thank you also to our supporting sponsor: St. Margaret’s Health.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., Monday, September 19