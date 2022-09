Stick with Friday Night Drive for scores, news, photos and more from Week 3 in Illinois high school football.

We’ve got coverage from dozens of games across the state, including:

Batavia vs. Wheaton North

Cary-Grove vs. Crystal Lake Central

Coal City vs. Wilmington

Dee-Mack vs. Marquette

Hall vs. Princeton

Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge

Jacobs vs. McHenry

Kewanee vs. St. Bede

La Salle-Peru vs. Woodstock North

Lockport vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

Marengo vs. Richmond-Burton

Marist vs. Nazareth

Milledgeville vs. Amboy-LaMoille

Montini vs. Marmion

North Boone vs. Genoa-Kingston

Ottawa vs. Harvard

Rockford Christian vs. Dixon

St. Patrick vs. Marian Central

Streator vs. Herscher

Sycamore vs. Woodstock

Westmont vs. Plano

Winnebago vs. Rock Falls