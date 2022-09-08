BCR Week 3 Preview Capsules

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Hall (1-1, 0-0) at Princeton (2-0, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Bryant Field

Last matchup: Princeton 56-13 (2021)

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils bounced back from a Week 1 loss (42-12) at Orion to defeat Monmouth-Roseville 34-24, riding Mac Resetich’s three touchdowns to Randy Tieman’s first victory in his second stint as Hall head coach. Resetich has now scored five touchdowns in the first two games and will be a focal point of the Tigers’ attention. “Resetich looks good on film, but even better in person. We have to know where he is at all times and limit his production,” said Pearson, who scouted Friday’s Hall/M-R game in Spring Valley. ... Hall holds a decisive edge (55-35-1) in the series, but the Tigers have won four out of the last six meetings, including a 56-13 rout last year. ... Hall is 4-2 against Princeton with Tieman as head head coach.

About the Tigers: The Tigers, who are four-time defending Three Rivers East champions, welcome their friends in red from Spring Valley to open up league play in the BCR Game of the Week. Tiger coach Ryan Pearson knows the Tigers can expect the Red Devils’ best shot. “That’s a huge rivalry game. two schools that no matter what the record going in to the football game, they’re going to give their absolute best. We have to make sure we come out and execute, because it’s just one week at a time. Our goal right now is to focus on Hall and hopefully we take care of business,” he said. ... The Tigers won “ugly” in Week 1 at Rockridge (41-22) before winning big last week over Orion (60-20). QB Teegan Davis ran for 119 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown, and threw for two more scores. Senior CJ Hickey led the Tigers ground game with 125 yards rushing and two TDS. The Tigers had four interceptions, including a 50-yard Pick 6 by Noah LaPorte, and one by Carlos Benavidez, their new kicker.

Kewanee (1-1, 0-0) at St. Bede (2-0, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Kewanee 51-27 (2021)

About the Boilermakers: Junior Brady Clark, a cornerback, who is one of seven returning starters for the Boilermakers, has taken over at quarterback for the graduated Will Bruno. “Brady Clark does it all for us - QB, cornerback and kicker. He’s a great player and great leader on our team. On the field and off,” Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said. ... Nate Locket is Kewanee’s leading rusher and has two TDs and Jaiden Little is it’s leading receiver with two TDs. ... Yhe Boilermakers have also lost multi-talented Niko Powe, now playing for Monmouth College. .... A year ago, Kewanee came in to the Week 3 matchup with St. Bede having outscored Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison, 70-14, opponents the Boilermakers have split with this year. Kewanee fell at Monmouth-Roseville 22-16 in Week 1 to a Titans team that the Bruins beat 41-20 at home last week. ... Kewanee beat Morrison 16-14 in Week 2.

About the Bruins: The Bruins went 8-3 last year, one loss coming at the hands of the Boilermakers. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said it’s going to be another battle. “They lost a lot, but looks like they have filled in well. They depend on their quarterback like we do,” he said. ... St. Bede quarterback John Brady is off to a fast start, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more in last week’s win over E-P. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns in the Bruins’ first two games, six by rush and four by pass. He has near identical numbers in rushing yards (364) and passing yards (366). ... “St. Bede is 2-0 and looking like a playoff team. Their QB is dynamic and we are going to have to try and slow him down,” Swanson said. ... St. Bede holds a slim 6-5 all-time series edge over Kewanee.

Mendota (1-1, 0-0) at Bureau Valley (1-1, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Mendota 42-22 (2021)

About the Trojans: The Trojans enjoyed a forfeit win last week over Riverdale, which dropped its varsity season. The Trojans lost to E-P, 54-34, in Week 1. ... While the Trojans lost many skilled position players, they return four starting offensive linemen -Jose Rocha, Landon Kreiser, Jordan Coney and Neal Linden. Junior Justin Randolph has taken over at quarterback, replacing three-year starter Ted Landgraf. ... Mendota went 2-4 in its first trip through the Three Rivers East last year after an eight-year run in the Big Northern. The Trojans finished out at 5-4, making the playoffs for the first time in six years. ... Mendota beat Bureau Valley when they met for the very first time last year, 42-22.

About the Storm: The Storm are riding high after a 20-14 come-from-behind win over Sherrard in a game they fell behind 14-0. Senior Mason Goossens, who did not play last year, led the charge with 74 yards rushing and all three Storm scores. He has scored all of the Storm’s 32 points this season with five TDs and a conversion. ... BV coach Mat Pistole said the Trojans pose a formidable challenge, especially with their offensive line. “We were really happy to persevere and respond like we did last week, but it’s time to turn the page and a long ways to go to get where we wanna be,” Pistole said. “Mendota is massive up front, probably the biggest offensive line I’ve seen at our level in my time. They are physical and it will be a big challenge for us. They should be pretty fresh and hungry as well. Most teams make their biggest jump between their first and second game, so I expect Mendota to be much better this week. We will have our hands full, but we are excited for the opportunity.”

Milledgeville (2-0) at Amboy-LaMoille (2-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Milledgeville 24-12 (2021)

About the Missiles: The Missiles have outscored their first two foes, Orangeville and Aguin, by a combined marging of 112-32. They beat the Clippers 24-12 last year at home.

About the Clippers: The Clippers opened with a 28-12 win over two-time defending champion Polo followed up with a 68-12 rout over River Ridge last week. Another win would put them in command of the Eight-Man football North 2 Conference ranks. .. Tucker Lindenmeyer went 4-for-4 for 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Clippers’ offense last week.

Other area games

