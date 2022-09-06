Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season is here.

Team of the Week MVP: Isaiah Dupree, Minooka: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 pass deflection

Team of the Week

Quarterback (Third place tied in voting)

Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

22-29 for 379 yards, 4 TDs (including two in final five minutes), 68 yards rushing

Cale McThenia, Marian Central

6 total TDs; 21 of 31 for 427 yards and 4 TDs, added 46 yards rushing

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy

4-for-4, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 6 rushes, 54 yards, TD

John Brady, St. Bede

16-27-0, 244 yards, 4 TDs, 23 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs in win over Erie-Prophetstown

Running Back (Third place tied in voting)

Colin Desmet, Cary-Grove

13 carries for 149 yards and 3 TDs (including a 71-yarder); also had an INT

Bryan Townsen, Bremen

244 yards and 3 TDs on 8 carries in a 42-6 win over Joliet Central.

Amari Head, St. Francis

163 total yards, 2 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD

Nathan Wrublik, Lemont

125 yards with a TD

Receiver

Ethan McCarter, DeKalb

Had two carries for 63 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown. Also had three punt returns of over 20 yards, including a 68-yard return for a score

Burke Gautcher, Sycamore

Hauled in two long touchdown catches to spark Sycamore’s win over Oak Forest

Lucas Foote, Reed-Custer

4 catches, 165 yards, 3 TD

Offensive Line

Ryan Migliorini, St. Bede

Helped pave way for 470 total yards, 41 points, had “at least four pancake blocks” in win over Erie-Prophetstown

Connor Grimm, Genoa-Kingston

Led the way again for the G-K ground attack to put up over 40 points in a win over Rockford Lutheran

Defensive Line

Ben Wiley, Huntley

30-yard fumble return for a TD

Michael Gonzalez, Coal City

9 tackles, 3 TFL

Christian Bentancur, Marian Central

3 sacks in 54-38 win over Johnsburg; also 6-104 rec., 2 TDs.

Linebacker

Isaiah Dupree, Minooka

8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 pass deflection

Michael Tringali, South Elgin

15.5 tackles, including 3 sacks, in win over Glenbard East.

Antonio Rodriguez, La Salle-Peru

10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, scored L-P’s lone touchdown on 3-yard run in 16-8 loss to Metamora

Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs

10 tackles, 3 TFLs in 35-14 win over Crystal Lake Central

Defensive Back

Ryan Brady, St. Bede

14 tackles, INT in win over Erie-Prophetstown, also threw 2-point conversion pass after bad snap

McCreevy Paul, St. Charles East

2 interceptions, with 2nd leading to game-winning TD.

Josh Bohac, Reed-Custer

2 interceptions

Mateo Gonzalez, Plainfield East

5 tackles, interception to seal win over Shepard, also kicked 24-yard FG