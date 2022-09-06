Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season is here.
After 6,249 people voted, tallying 9,637 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: Isaiah Dupree, Minooka: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 pass deflection
Team of the Week
Quarterback (Third place tied in voting)
Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South
22-29 for 379 yards, 4 TDs (including two in final five minutes), 68 yards rushing
Cale McThenia, Marian Central
6 total TDs; 21 of 31 for 427 yards and 4 TDs, added 46 yards rushing
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy
4-for-4, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 6 rushes, 54 yards, TD
John Brady, St. Bede
16-27-0, 244 yards, 4 TDs, 23 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs in win over Erie-Prophetstown
Running Back (Third place tied in voting)
Colin Desmet, Cary-Grove
13 carries for 149 yards and 3 TDs (including a 71-yarder); also had an INT
Bryan Townsen, Bremen
244 yards and 3 TDs on 8 carries in a 42-6 win over Joliet Central.
Amari Head, St. Francis
163 total yards, 2 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD
Nathan Wrublik, Lemont
125 yards with a TD
Receiver
Ethan McCarter, DeKalb
Had two carries for 63 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown. Also had three punt returns of over 20 yards, including a 68-yard return for a score
Burke Gautcher, Sycamore
Hauled in two long touchdown catches to spark Sycamore’s win over Oak Forest
Lucas Foote, Reed-Custer
4 catches, 165 yards, 3 TD
Offensive Line
Ryan Migliorini, St. Bede
Helped pave way for 470 total yards, 41 points, had “at least four pancake blocks” in win over Erie-Prophetstown
Connor Grimm, Genoa-Kingston
Led the way again for the G-K ground attack to put up over 40 points in a win over Rockford Lutheran
Defensive Line
Ben Wiley, Huntley
30-yard fumble return for a TD
Michael Gonzalez, Coal City
9 tackles, 3 TFL
Christian Bentancur, Marian Central
3 sacks in 54-38 win over Johnsburg; also 6-104 rec., 2 TDs.
Linebacker
Isaiah Dupree, Minooka
8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 pass deflection
Michael Tringali, South Elgin
15.5 tackles, including 3 sacks, in win over Glenbard East.
Antonio Rodriguez, La Salle-Peru
10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, scored L-P’s lone touchdown on 3-yard run in 16-8 loss to Metamora
Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs
10 tackles, 3 TFLs in 35-14 win over Crystal Lake Central
Defensive Back
Ryan Brady, St. Bede
14 tackles, INT in win over Erie-Prophetstown, also threw 2-point conversion pass after bad snap
McCreevy Paul, St. Charles East
2 interceptions, with 2nd leading to game-winning TD.
Josh Bohac, Reed-Custer
2 interceptions
Mateo Gonzalez, Plainfield East
5 tackles, interception to seal win over Shepard, also kicked 24-yard FG