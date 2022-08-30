Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season is here.
Team of the Week MVP: Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire: Ran for 407 yards on 45 carries with 2 TDs (88 and 31 yards).
Team of the Week:
Quarterback
Jonas Williams, Bolingbrook
19-23, 407 yards, 7 Touchdown Passes in win over Minooka
Blainey Dowling, Mount Carmel
Threw five TDs, 317 passing yards in three quarters of work against St. Rita
Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge
Ran 18 times for 198 yards and TDs of 80 and 36 in 36-28 win over McHenry
Running Back
Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire
Ran for 407 yards on 45 carries with 2 TDs (88 and 31 yards).
Nate Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South
210 total yards with 3 TDs. Had 177 rushing, including 93-yard touchdown run.
Jase Grunder, Erie-Prophetstown
Ran for 215 yards, 5 TDs in win over Mendota
Receiver
Julius Ellens, Glenbard West
Finished with 120 rushing yards and 102 receiving yards and 4 total TDs
Kyan Berry-Johnson, Bolingbrook
6 receptions, 165 yards, 3 touchdowns in win over Minooka
Zack Maness, McHenry
8 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD in 36-28 loss to Prairie Ridge.
Offensive Line
Anthony Birsa, Joliet Catholic
Paced OL effort that put up 445 rushing yards as a team
Austin Barrett, St. Charles East
Anchored the East offensive line in a win over Lincoln-Way Central
Defensive Line
James Muetterties, Burlington Central
8.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR in 15-14 win over Hampshire.
Caleb Donna, Newman
Blocked punt, 10-yard sack in win over Morrison
Jeremy Johnson, Joliet Catholic
Senior had 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pick in Week 1 win
Linebacker
Nolan Perry, Genoa-Kingston
Not only created havoc with multiples tackles for loss and QB hurries against Winnebago, also threw for a touchdown and had a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Robbie Gall, Burlington Central
20.5 tackles in 15-14 win over Hampshire.
Cole Ostendorf, York
6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup in 42-0 win over Schaumburg
Phillip Carlton, Plainfield Central
12 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL and a forced fumble against Lincoln-Way West.
Defensive Back
Ryan Brady, St. Bede
11 tackles, had INT, fumble recover, two pass breakups (including one in end zone) in 28-14 win at Sherrard
Conner Price, Ottawa
Recorded a key interception, two passes defensed in addition to his four receptions in the Pirates’ win over Plano
Khalil Nichols, Oak Park-River Forest
3 interceptions in 35-7 win over Fenwick
AJ Kested, Sterling
68-yard punt return TD; returned INT 45 yards to set up TD