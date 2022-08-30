Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 5,807 people voted, tallying 8,175 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire: Ran for 407 yards on 45 carries with 2 TDs (88 and 31 yards).

Team of the Week:

Quarterback

Jonas Williams, Bolingbrook

19-23, 407 yards, 7 Touchdown Passes in win over Minooka

Blainey Dowling, Mount Carmel

Threw five TDs, 317 passing yards in three quarters of work against St. Rita

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge

Ran 18 times for 198 yards and TDs of 80 and 36 in 36-28 win over McHenry

Running Back

Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire

Ran for 407 yards on 45 carries with 2 TDs (88 and 31 yards).

Nate Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South

210 total yards with 3 TDs. Had 177 rushing, including 93-yard touchdown run.

Jase Grunder, Erie-Prophetstown

Ran for 215 yards, 5 TDs in win over Mendota

Receiver

Julius Ellens, Glenbard West

Finished with 120 rushing yards and 102 receiving yards and 4 total TDs

Kyan Berry-Johnson, Bolingbrook

6 receptions, 165 yards, 3 touchdowns in win over Minooka

Zack Maness, McHenry

8 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD in 36-28 loss to Prairie Ridge.

Offensive Line

Anthony Birsa, Joliet Catholic

Paced OL effort that put up 445 rushing yards as a team

Austin Barrett, St. Charles East

Anchored the East offensive line in a win over Lincoln-Way Central

Defensive Line

James Muetterties, Burlington Central

8.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR in 15-14 win over Hampshire.

Caleb Donna, Newman

Blocked punt, 10-yard sack in win over Morrison

Jeremy Johnson, Joliet Catholic

Senior had 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pick in Week 1 win

Linebacker

Nolan Perry, Genoa-Kingston

Not only created havoc with multiples tackles for loss and QB hurries against Winnebago, also threw for a touchdown and had a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Robbie Gall, Burlington Central

20.5 tackles in 15-14 win over Hampshire.

Cole Ostendorf, York

6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup in 42-0 win over Schaumburg

Phillip Carlton, Plainfield Central

12 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL and a forced fumble against Lincoln-Way West.

Defensive Back

Ryan Brady, St. Bede

11 tackles, had INT, fumble recover, two pass breakups (including one in end zone) in 28-14 win at Sherrard

Conner Price, Ottawa

Recorded a key interception, two passes defensed in addition to his four receptions in the Pirates’ win over Plano

Khalil Nichols, Oak Park-River Forest

3 interceptions in 35-7 win over Fenwick

AJ Kested, Sterling

68-yard punt return TD; returned INT 45 yards to set up TD