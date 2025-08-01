Enjoy summer sips at Sable Creek Winery

Experience the viticulture of Route 66 by planning a slight excursion to Romeoville’s fan-favorite Sable Creek Winery. Located just a short drive from both The Mother Road’s original 1923 route and 1940 realignment, you’ll find this can’t-miss boutique winery and tasting room – the perfect oasis for cooling off and enjoying a locally crafted beverage.

Founded by Bill and Sandra Harris in 2019 after more than a decade of home wine-making, Sable Creek has grown from a garage operation, to a Plainfield Industrial building, to a picturesque building in Romeoville – tucked just off of Airport Road. The Harrises recently marked their one-year anniversary in this new location and have plans for further expansions in the coming year.

Sable Creek offers 11 varieties of Cab Savs in their tasting room. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Offering a diverse selection of hand-crafted wines – growing from eight core wines to more than 50 unique varietals in their wine library, Sable Creek is passionate about experimentation and attention to detail.

Wine aficionados should take note of their upcoming 2021-22 Cabernet Sauvignon Projects Horizontal/Vertical Tasting – where winemaker Bill will walk you through the intricacies of seven different aged Cab Savs produced at Sable Creek. This is a special pre-release tasting of the 2022 wines, and all seven wines are made from grapes sourced from the same vineyard.

The 2021 Cabs are the same wine aged in a French Oak, Hungarian Oak and American Oak barrels. The 2022 Cabs are all aged in French Oak, but feature four unique toasting levels – altering the flavor profile. This tasting will be held on Aug. 16, from 4–5 p.m. - your ticket also will grant you a 10% discount on same day bottle purchases of these new release cabs.

Future releases age in barrels at Sable Creek. Photos provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Sable Creek’s wines are made and aged in-house with grapes sourced from trusted vineyards in California, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and New York. Their full line of reds, whites and dessert wines have made appearances at numerous wine festivals and events – like Vintage Illinois. Held in downtown Utica from Sept. 20 - 21, this flagship event for the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance’s will feature more than 20 wineries and vineyards – including Sable Creek.

Visitors to the current tasting room in Romeoville will find an inviting space designed to feel relaxed and welcoming. Tastings and flights are offered daily, with staff guiding guests through options that range from dry Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon to sweeter pours like Brianna and Blackberry wine.

The winery has several award-winning wines. Their 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded a double gold, best of class medal at the 2024 Illinois State Fair and their Romeo Red Chambourcin – a French-American hybrid – has been awarded a double gold medal at the 2025 Illinois State Fair.

Winemaker Bill pours flights in the Sable Creek tasting Room. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Sable Creek’s tasting room and retail space, located in the former Marquette Bank building, also hosts regular events like wine and bingo, themed trivia nights and live music on their newly constructed patio space.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 4, when Sable Creek will host their annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival – their biggest event of the year. Enjoy a rare chance to recreate the historic winemaking practice of stomping grapes (just for fun, no stomped grapes will be used in Sable Creek products). While you’re there enjoy a wine slushie, listen to some live music from local acts and shop a wide selection of local vendors and artisans.

For more details on Harvest Fest, and other upcoming events and wine releases, be sure to follow Sable Creek Winery on social media and SableCreekWinery.com.