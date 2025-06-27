Celebrate Restaurant Week along Route 66

Joliet Restaurant Week, one of the biggest culinary celebrations located along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, returns July 19-27. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Located just more than an hour’s drive from Route 66’s official starting point on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue, the city of Joliet has long been a popular dining destination for those traveling along the Mother Road. To celebrate the city’s longstanding culinary achievements, some of the top restaurants in Joliet have banded together to offer limited-time discounts, and free appetizers and desserts, during Joliet Restaurant Week – running July 19 to 27.

Designed to promote the local restaurant industry and highlight the wide variety of exciting dining the city has to offer, this ten day event allows diners to try chef curated specials – all while getting a chance to win restaurant gift cards, hotel stays and more. Heritage Corridor Destinations, The Joliet City Center Partnership, the city of Joliet and Enjoy Illinois have partnered to sponsor the event this year, which brings together 16 participating restaurants.

These delectable downtown restaurants will be offering up to 20% discounts, prix fixe meals, buy-one-get-one-free offers and other incentives, including free apps and desserts with select purchases. And if all those great deals aren’t enough, just by checking out these restaurants, you have a chance to win some great prizes from Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Here’s how it works: If you order one of the Joliet Restaurant Week specials, or take advantage of one of the Restaurant Week discounts, simply take a photo of the meal, appetizer or dessert. Scan the QR Code posted inside each participating restaurant – this link will take your right to the submission page. Diners can submit photos of up to three meals per day, and will receive two entries for each submission – one for the photo of the food and one for a photo of your itemized receipt (no credit card information should be included in the photo).

The Joliet City Center Restaurant Week is Saturday, July 19, to Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership. )

Here’s a look at this year’s participating restaurants:

Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, 307 N. Chicago St.

Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., bishopshill.com

Chicago Street Pub , 75 N. Chicago St.

75 N. Chicago St. Cut 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St.

Gallo De Acero, 351 E. Cass St.

Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, 90 E. Jefferson St. (inside Joliet train station), gigisweetsonthego.com

Jitters Coffee House, 178 N. Chicago St.

Juliet’s Tavern, 205 N. Chicago St., julietstavern.com

Mousa Greek Taverna, 158 N. Chicago St., mousagreektaverna.com

Puerto Escondido, 509 N. Chicago St.

Richardson’s, 81 N. Chicago St., richardsons81n.com

Sunshine Mexican Cafe, 406 N. Scott St.

JolietTortazo By Rick Bayless, 151 N. Joliet St.

Taqueria Los Comales #14, 510 N. Collins St.

Yura Nuna, 221 N. Chicago St.

Sought Out Grounds, 310 N. Ottawa

For more information, and to see all the deals being offered during Joliet Restaurant Week, visit www.hcdestinations.com/jolietrestaurantweek.