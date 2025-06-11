10 can’t-miss dining stops along The First Hundred Miles

Sit back, relax and enjoy these delectable dining destinations - located just off The Mother Road along The First Hundred Miles. Sporting vintage ambiance, modern menus, Route 66 ephemera and artisan drinks - this selection of restaurants highlights some of the classic route 66 eateries along with some of the most exciting new spots located along this legendary road. Dine in or carry out, you’ll enjoy some of the best eats Route 66 has to offer.

Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket

645 Joliet Road, I-55 & Route 83, Willowbrook

ChickenBasket.com

A Route 66 staple since the 1940s, Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket has been serving Route 66 travelers and fried chicken lovers for generations. Originally a gas station and restaurant combo, it grew into a full-fledged dining destination. Today, guests still flock here for their famous fried and roasted chicken, corn fritters, ribs, and an all-you-can-eat salad bar. The country-style décor and throwback charm make it a nostalgic experience. Located just 25 minutes from the official starting point of Route 66, this is one of the first legendary sights located along The Mother Road.

Next-Mex

319 Front St., Lemont

NextMex.com

Next-Mex features creative Mexican fare and the freshest of craft cocktails highlighted by quality ingredients and twists on the classics. This rustic spot provides the perfect backdrop to gather with friends, family, and neighbors over flavorful tex-mex inspired food and drinks. Next-Mex features a spacious outdoor patio with live entertainment several nights a week. Next-Mex offers an extensive collection of tequila, mezcal, whiskey and 14 rotating taps.

Rosebud Lemont

12350 Derby Rd., Lemont

RosebudRestaurants.com/locations/lemont

Since 1976, Rosebud Lemont has welcomed diners with upscale Italian fare in an elegant, timeless setting. The spacious dining room resembles a grand ballroom, while private spaces like the “Sinatra Room” provide more intimate vibes. The menu features generations-old recipes, from rich pastas to hearty veal and seafood dishes. Live music on weekends and an energetic bar round out the experience. Ideal for romantic dinners, private events, or celebratory nights out.

The original dining room at the White Fence Farm restaurant in Romeoville. The restaurant has been operating for more than 60 years. (Shaw Media)

White Fence Farm

1376 Joliet Rd., Romeoville

WhiteFenceFarm-IL.com

With over 65 years of history, White Fence Farm has earned a reputation for serving “The World’s Greatest Chicken.” Their signature twice-cooked method—baked then flash-fried—gives the chicken a famously crisp finish. Meals come with a spread of classic sides like pickled beets, bean salad, cole slaw, and your choice of potatoes. The spacious, family-friendly setting includes live animals, vintage displays, and a gift shop. Just look for the iconic water tower marked “WFF.”

(Shaw media)

Merichka’s

604 Theodore St., Crest Hill

Merichkas.com

Family-owned since 1933, Merichka’s is best known for their world-famous Poorboys and broiled steaks - Route 66 favorites for nearly a century. They serve USDA Choice meats, including steaks, chicken, chops and hand-ground burgers - all made from scratch. Inside, you’ll find a cozy supper-club vibe with dark wood paneling, red checkered tablecloths, and a classic bar. Their legendary garlic butterine enhances nearly everything on the menu. It’s a must-visit for anyone craving traditional comfort food.

Pesciolino Osteria

25445 Pheasant Ln., Channahon

PesciolinoOsteria.com

Pesciolino Osteria specializes in upscale Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere. Their menu features hand-crafted pasta, aged steaks, fresh seafood, and organically raised chicken. Pesciolino Osteria’s chefs are dedicated to bringing you the best in Mediterranean cuisine, complemented by signature cocktails and an excellent wine selection. Dine-in or take it to-go, reservations are recommended for this local gem.

Photo provided by Travels With Darley

Polk-A-Dot Drive-In

222 N. Front St., Braidwood

PolkADotDriveIn.com

This 1950s-themed diner is a retro dream come true for Route 66 road trippers. With jukebox booths, black-and-white tile floors, and statues of Elvis and Betty Boop, it’s like stepping into a time capsule. The menu features classic drive-in fare—burgers, chili cheese fries, hot dogs, and hand-dipped malts. Outdoor picnic tables overlook old Route 66, making this the perfect summer pit-stop.

Old Route 66 Family Restaurant

105 S. Old Route 66, Dwight

OldRt66FamilyRestaurant.com

Just off I-55, this locally loved restaurant offers hearty, home-style meals in a setting that honors the spirit of Route 66. The décor includes a real fire engine chassis repurposed as a cashier’s counter and a mural outside for photo ops. Menu highlights include chicken by the bucket, sides by the pound and daily homemade specials. Friendly service and generous portions make it a favorite for travelers and locals alike. Many recipes have been passed down for three generations.

Edingers Filling Station

Edinger’s Filling Station

423 W. Madison St., Pontiac

EdingersFillingStation.com

Housed in a restored auto garage, Edinger’s is a quirky, themed restaurant known for breakfast and brunch in downtown Pontiac. A garage bay door still fronts the space, adding to its nostalgic charm. The menu includes omelets, scratch-made biscuits and gravy, chicken pot pie, and an array of homemade desserts. With friendly service and hearty food, it’s one of Pontiac’s best dining destinations.

Old Log Cabin Restaurant

18700 Historic U.S. 66, Pontiac

OldLogCabin.biz

A longtime Route 66 favorite, the Old Log Cabin serves classic American comfort food in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Open for all-day dining, the restaurant is known for its hearty breakfasts, burgers, meatloaf, and homemade pies. With a full-service bar and small-town charm, it’s a perfect pit stop for travelers. Visitors come for the food - and return for the hospitality.