Explore Joliet’s Taco Trail On Route 66: Part One

Looking for a new culinary adventure on The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Heritage Corridor Destinations and the Joliet City Center Partnership have launched the Joliet Taco Trail, a passport check-in program that challenges users to visit nine local taquerias and discover why Joliet is famous for its authentic and flavorful Mexican restaurants. Access the Joliet Taco Trail at JolietTacoTrail.com.

The Joliet Taco Trail traverses the City Center and Collins Street neighborhoods in town. The free mobile passport will allow users to check in and possibly win Joliet Taco Trail prizes, all while supporting local dining establishments. The first three people to complete the trail by checking in and eating at each location will receive a $25 gift card to one of the participating restaurants. Everyone who completes the trail before the end of the year will earn a Joliet Taco Trail founding member sticker.

Taco lovers can access the Joliet Taco Trail by visiting JolietTacoTrail.com and downloading the always-free Heritage Corridor app. Users will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to complete their Joliet Taco Trail check-ins and earn exclusive prizes. Here’s a look at four of the nine participating taco trail locations.

Puerto Escondido

509 N. Chicago St., Joliet

PuertoEscondidojoliet.com

Puerto Escondido is a family-oriented restaurant serving up fresh and traditional Mexican dishes Tuesday through Sunday in downtown Joliet. With an ever-changing menu that features popular items like menudo with handmade tortillas and chicken mole enchiladas, along with breakfast offered every day, Puerto Escondido always provides something new and exciting along Route 66.

El Primo Mexican Restaurant

457 N. Scott St., Joliet

Located in the historic Stefanich’s Restaurant building in downtown Joliet, El Primo Mexican Restaurant is cooking deliciously authentic Mexican meals that have earned them a die-hard following in Joliet and beyond. Looking for a great deal on the Taco Trail? Every Tuesday and Thursday, El Primo offers $1 tacos and half-price margaritas.

Sunshine Mexican Cafe

406 N. Scott St., Joliet

Facebook.com/SunshineMexicanCafe

Offering a restaurant, food truck and catering, Sunshine Mexican Cafe is a family-owned establishment that prides itself on creative cuisine at a great value. The cafe is lauded for the delicious high-quality tacos and taquitos, and an expansive menu of other authentic dishes earning them a devoted local following. You can dine in at Sunshine’s Scott Street location or find their mobile food truck at a number of popular local festivals and events throughout the year.

The Blue Taco

79 N. Chicago St., Joliet

Facebook.com/TheBlueTacoFusion

Incorporating bold international flavors, this fan-favorite fusion restaurant is serving up delicious and unexpected flavor combinations like Caribbean Jerk Tacos and Pineapple Blue Corn Tacos. Prepared fresh, Chef Moreno’s menu pulls from a wide variety of regions and inspirations, creating bold fusion dishes that keep fans coming back for more. In addition to tasty tacos, you’ll find an eclectic array of sandwiches, tortas, burritos and rice bowls, as well as an ever-changing selection of specials.

• The Taco Trail returns next week with five more participating locations serving up delicious and authentic Mexican favorites.